5 things traders are reacting to

What traders are reacting to today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2019 8:05 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
1. China’s Jinping confirms Trump meeting
The market’s reaction to news China’s Jinping Xi will meet Trump on the side-line at the G20, has been tame. A meeting between the two is clearly a step in the right direction, but no one is being fooled into thinking that China will suddenly back down from their position. Investors are looking ahead cautiously to the G20 with a quiet optimism that some progress could be made. US equities are edging higher.

2. Commodities in focus as US threatens more sanctions on Iran
Escalating tensions between the US and Iran is keeping a lid on broader market sentiment. Gold rallied to a fresh 6 year high, whilst oil also extended last week’s gains in early trade, as the US looked to implement further sanctions on the already choking Iran. 

3. Fed battered dollar extends losses
The dollar slipped again on Monday, extending losses from its largest weekly decline in 4 months last week. The dollar dropped as the Fed opened the door to a rate cut, possibly as soon as next month. A dovish outlook on the economy by the Fed, amid concerns of a slowing global economy saw the dollar decline 1.4% versus a basket of currencies last week. The dollar is down a further 0.1% towards the end of the European session on Monday.

4. Euro – the best of a bad bunch?
The weaker dollar injected life into the euro which is looking like the best of a bad bunch right now.  With the Fed ready to cut rates and the UK set to experience 0% growth in Q2 amid lingering Brexit uncertainty, any signs of a positive in the eurozone will be well received. The IFO business climate index recorded a decline, however it was less of a decline than forecast allowing euro traders a small sense of relief. 

5. Pound pares earlier gains, has Boris dented his chances of winning?
The pound failed to capitalise on the weaker dollar. All eyes are on Westminster as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt go head to head in the final leg of the Toy leadership race. Postal votes will be cast by 160,000 conservatives with the results to be revealed late July. Boris was once again driving his Brexit, come rain or shine message, as he attempted to move past the weekend’s shenanigans.  


Related tags: EUR Forex Crude Oil GBP Indices UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.