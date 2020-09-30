U.S Futures sliding - Watch DIS, MU, GOOGL, REGN, SBUX

after a first acrimonious presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Later today,will be expected at -31.7% on quarter. The(+648,000 jobs expected). The Market News International will reportfor September (52.0 expected). The National Association of Realtors will release August(+3.2% on month expected).and. France's INSEE has posted CPI for September at +0.1% (vs +0.2% on year expected). The U.K. Office for National Statistics has released final readings of 2Q GDP at -19.8% (vs -20.4% on quarter expected). The Nationwide Building Society has posted its House Price Index for September at +0.9% (vs +0.5% on month expected).which ended in the green.(51.3 expected) from 51.0 in August and Non-manufacturing PMI climbed to the highest level since November 2013 at 55.9 (54.7 expected) from 55.2. On the other hand, China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.0 in September (53.1 expected) from 53.1 in August. Japan's industrial production grew 1.7% on month in August (+1.4% expected) and retail sales rose 4.6% (+2.0% expected).. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 831,000 barrels in the week ending September 25. Later today, the U.S.data for the same period.as theon COVID-19 fearsGold fell 12.54 dollars (-0.66%) to 1885.54 dollars.The dollar index rose 0.2pt to 94.091.(DIS), the entertainment and media giant, plans to lay off 28,000 employees in its theme parks, amid COVID-19 restrictions.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Micron Technology (MU), a manufacturer of memory chips, lost ground after hours as current quarter sales forecast missed estimates.

(GOOGL): according to Reuters, China may launch antitrust probe into Google.(REGN), a biotech, announced "the first data from a descriptive analysis of a seamless Phase 1/2/3 trial of its investigational antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 showing it reduced viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19."(SBUX), the global specialty coffee chain, was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Cowen.