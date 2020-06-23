230620 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures are trading firmly on the upside after President Trump confirmed the US-China trade deal was "intact"

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2020 6:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures still up, watch AAPL, AAL, TMUS, MA

The S&P 500 Futures are trading firmly on the upside after President Trump confirmed the US-China trade deal was "intact"; refuting trade advisor Peter Navarro’s claim that the US-China trade deal was "over". Trump confirmation is adding to investors’ optimism of a continued economic recovery fueled by New York City entering its reopening plan Phase 2. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 153 points (+0.6%) to 26025, the S&P 500 rose 20 points (+0.7%) to 3117, and the Nasdaq 100 jumped 121 points (1.2%) to 10130, a fresh record close.

Later today, Investors will have an eye on reports on Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (June preliminary reading, a rise to 51.5 expected) and New Home Sales (to rise to an annualized rate of 640,000 units in May expected).


European indices are on trading higher, helped by overall better than expected PMI’s. Indeed, preliminary readings of June Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone rose from 39.4 to 46.9 (45.0 expected), Germany bounced from 36.6 to 44.6 (42.3 expected). U.K. and France posted an even better situation as they managed to post indicators above 50.0, the level above which the sector is expending. France Manufacturing PMI’s jumped to 52.1 from 40.6 (46.0 expected) and the U.K. to 50.1 from 40.7 (45.0 expected). Also, preliminary readings of June Services PMI rose to 47.5 (41.2 expected), for the Eurozone, 45.8 (42.0 expected) for Germany, 51.3 (45.2 expected) for France and 47.6 (39.0 expected) for the U.K.

Asian indices ended higher. The Hong Kong HSI jumped 1.62% while the Australian ASX 200 gained only 0.17%.

WTI Crude Oil Futures are gaining some ground helped by optimism on the economic recovery. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for June 19.

Gold is slightly rebounding after losing some ground following better than expected PMI data in Europe. 

Risk currencies recovered after Donald Trump said that Phase 1 deal with China was “intact”. EUR/USD rose 27pips to 1.1288.

US Equity Snapshot


Apple (AAPL) price target was raised to 400 dollar from 325 dollars by UBS, and to 380 dollars from 350 dollars at Deutsche Bank. Apple posted a record close yesterday at 358.87 dollars.

American Airlines (AAL), an airline group, is planning to raise 2 billion dollars through offering new shares and convertible bonds, or an increase of 500 million dollars compared to the previous planned offering, reported Bloomberg. Still according to Bloomberg, shares would be priced at 13.50 dollars each.

T-Mobile's (TMUS) shareholder SoftBank announced plans to sell about 200 million shares of the wireless network operator, worth about 21 billion dollars based on T-Mobile June 22 closing price.

Mastercard (MA), a payment processing company, was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Oppenheimer.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Apple Indices Equities Trump

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.