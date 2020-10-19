19 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upside after they closed mixed on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 19, 2020 6:53 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures rising - Watch COP, CXO, SNAP, HAL, ADM

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upside after they closed mixed on Friday. On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the government to reconcile remaining disputes on stimulus legislation within 48 hours in an attempt to pass a bill before the 2020 election.

Later today, the National Association of Home Builders will release Housing Market Index for October (83 expected).
 
European indices opened on a positive mood before turning down. Euronext trading was suspended in all products due to technical issues before resuming at midday.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Chinese CSI as China's 3Q GDP grew 4.9% on year (+5.5% expected), while industrial production rose 6.9% in September (+5.8% expected) and retail sales increased 3.3% (+1.7% expected). Japan's exports fell 4.9% on year in September (-2.4% expected) and imports declined 17.2% (-21.4% on year expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are consolidating. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 282 as of October 16 from 269 in the prior week, while rigs in Canada were unchanged at 80, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold gains ground on U.S stimulus hopes while the U.S dollar retreated as Asian currencies edged higher on China's GDP.

Gold gained 12.96 dollars (+0.68%) to 1912.25 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.33pt to 93.355.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


ConocoPhillips (COP), an energy exploration and production company, has concluded an agreement to acquire Concho Resources (CXO) in an all-stock transaction valued at 9.7 billion dollars. "Under the terms of the transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, each share of Concho Resources common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock, representing a 15 percent premium to closing share prices on October 13.The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Snap (SNAP)'s, the social media, price target was raised to 35 dollars from 29 dollars at KeyBanc. 

Halliburton (HAL), the oil and gas services company, reported third quarter sales down 46% to 2.98 billion dollars, below estimates. Adjusted operating income was down 49% to 275 million dollars, above expectations. 

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a global processor of agricultural commodities, was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Today 04:00 AM
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/JPY Technical 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Fundamental 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 06:32 PM
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
Yesterday 02:45 PM
2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
Yesterday 01:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.