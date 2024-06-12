EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC

EURUSD Forecast: A drop in CPI results put the EURUSD back above key level 1.0820. What’s next for FOMC?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:03 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EURUSD is trading back above 1.0820
  • U.S CPI m/m dropped to 0.0%
  • U.S CPI Y/Y and core CPI ticked 0.1% lower
  • FOMC Projections and Statement ahead

U.S Dollar Index Chart: Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

EURUSD Forecast: DXY_2024-06-12_17-43-17

Following the bullish surge driven by positive NFP results, the DXY neared the 150-resistance level. However, negative CPI results have pushed it back down. The market is riding a wave of euphoria, fueled by hopes of near-term rate cuts.

Currently, the DXY's downtrend is erasing the gains from the non-farm payrolls, leading the 4-hour relative strength index back toward oversold levels, and the price back below the yearly up trending channel.

With the Fed rate decision and outlook next, a hawkish projection could trigger a market reversal while a dovish sentiment could sustain the current trends.

What does that mean for the EURUSD?

EURUSD Forecast: Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

EURUSD Forecast: EURUSD_2024-06-12_17-43-50

In contrast to the DXY analysis, EURUSD has climbed back above the key 1.0820 level. A further break above 1.0840 could pave the way towards 1.0915 and 1.0950 consecutively. All eyes are now on the upcoming Fed statement and projections, which will provide clarity on the timing of the next potential rate cut.

Despite a slight downtick in the CPI y/y, recent data including the 9-month high ISM services PMI and positive non-farm payrolls suggest that a hawkish stance might still be possible.

In terms of the EURUSD chart:

  • Dovish Fed Sentiment: If confirmed, EURUSD could soar above 1.1, targeting the 1.1020 level.
  • Hawkish Fed Sentiment: Could drag EURUSD back towards the daily low at 1.0720, with further downward moves potentially reaching 1.066 and 1.06.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: FOMC CPI EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Today 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:23 AM
EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
Today 05:37 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
DAX forecast dims amid fallout from EU elections
Yesterday 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FOMC articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:37 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil, Natural Gas Analysis: Positive Breakouts, Are They Sustainable?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 01:19 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels to Watch
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      June 10, 2024 01:30 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 7, 2024 02:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.