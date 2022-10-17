Will NZD/USD take out the March 2020 lows?

If the price action is the same after the CPI print as it was after the hawkish RBNZ, then bounces will be sold into and the pair could take out the lows.

October 17, 2022 7:59 PM
downtrend chart

When the RBNZ last met on October 5th, some thought it may follow in the footsteps of its Antipodean relative, the RBA.  Earlier that week, the RBA only hiked interest rates by 25bp, as a 50bps hike was expected.  However, the RBNZ stuck to its own script and hiked rates by 50bps to 3.5%.  Minutes showed that members were considering a 75bps hike!  The main reason cited for the increase: Core CPI inflation was too high. Later today, New Zealand will release its Q3 CPI.  Expectations are that the headline print will drop from 7.3% YoY in Q2 down to 6.6% YoY in Q3.  If CPI comes out worse than expected, the Kiwi should move lower vs the US Dollar.  However, what will happen if it comes out stronger?  Based on the price action of NZD/USD on the day of the RBNZ meeting, the pair may see a pop, but it may then resume its path lower in the current trend.

What is inflation?

On the day of the RBNZ meeting, in which it raised 50bps and was hawkish, the daily candlestick closed by forming a doji candlestick, in which NZD/USD rose higher into the announcement, sold off after it to new lows on the day, and closed near the opening level, up 8 pips on the day.  After such a statement, one may have expected that the Kiwi would continue to move higher.  However, it was not to be, as NZD/USD reached its lowest level since March 2020 at 0.5512 on October 13th.  Could the pair continue to move lower?

20221017 nzdusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NZD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, after NZD/USD made a new yearly low on October 13th, it started to move higher.  However, the pair could barely make it to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of October 6th to the lows of October 13th near 0.5627.  If NZD/USD continues to move higher after the CPI print, it could run into resistance at the October 14th highs of 0.5680.  Just above there is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe near 0.5698, then the downward sloping trendline (see the daily) near 0.5730.  However, if price can not maintain its current bid, first support is at the October 14th lows of 0.5550, then the lows from October 13th at 0.5512.  If price breaks below there, the next support level is the lows from March 2020 at 0.5469.

20221017 nzdusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

NZD/USD is sitting near its March 2020 lows.  Will it move below it?  If the price action is the same after the CPI print as it was after the hawkish RBNZ, then bounces will be sold into and the pair could take out the lows.  If the CPI print it worse, the pair may just move lower regardless.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex NZD USD RBNZ CPI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Yesterday 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
January 2, 2025 06:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
By:
David Song
Yesterday 06:30 PM
    aus_03
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 05:17 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 03:50 PM
        Oil extraction
        Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 2, 2025 08:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.