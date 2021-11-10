Why tumbling real yields may become a real headache for the DXY index

November 10, 2021 5:09 AM
4 views
Forex trading

There has been no obvious catalyst for the fall in yields. However, it is notable that the decline has been global. For example, overnight long end yields in Germany and the U.K. declined by 8-11bp while U.S. treasury yields declined by 4-7bp as U.S. 30 year yields reached their lowest level since July.

The fall has been more pronounced in the real yield space (the interest rate adjusted for inflation). This week, U.S. 30 year real yields traded to a record low, and U.S. 10 year real yields broke below the bottom of a well-established range at -100bp, to close overnight at -117 bp, within touching distance of their -119bp low from August of this year.

The decline in yields is more surprising because economic data has been encouraging of late and inflation concerns remain. Most likely, the move is in response to traders unwinding positions after key central banks' meetings last week were dovish compared to market expectations.

Aside from gold, the decline in yields has the potential to impact the FX space. As can be viewed on the chart below the U.S. dollar index, the DXY has closely tracked the move in real yields. It currently appears almost 2% overvalued at its current price of 94.00.

If the DXY index breaks uptrend support at 93.50 coming from the May 89.53 low, it increases the risk of a deeper pullback in the DXY index towards the support provided by the 200 day moving average of 92.00.

DXY index vs US 5yr Real Yields

 

 

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 10th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: DXY Forex Trading FOREX USD

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/USD folds as the RBA holds (but DXY hints at support)
By:
Matt Simpson
August 1, 2023 05:37 AM
    Research
    USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2023 11:07 PM
      Canadian Dollar Analysis: Did USD/CAD Form a Bottom at 1.31?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 17, 2023 02:24 PM
        Market chart
        US Core PCE comes in stronger than expected; US Dollar bid
        By:
        February 24, 2023 04:08 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.