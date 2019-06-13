USDCAD Undermined as Crude Oil Rallies

There isn’t a lot on the agenda in terms of economic news, but the fact that oil prices have surged higher today is good news for the commodity dollar and bad for the USD/CAD. Brent crude oil was on course for its biggest single-session rally since early January after reports that two oil tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman sent oil prices surging higher.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2019 7:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We wrote a USD/CAD piece on Monday, suggesting the popular North American pair was limping ahead of the publication of US consumer inflation data, but that there was a possibility for a short-term rebound to the 200-day moving average after it had fallen sharply the week before.

Well, as it turned out, US CPI was in fact weaker than expected but the markets shrugged off the news and the dollar rebounded on Wednesday, driving the USD/CAD to test that 200-day average, from where it has retreated again. So, our bearish view on this pair hasn’t changed, and we could see a more pronounced move lower as we head towards the end of this week.

There isn’t a lot on the agenda in terms of economic news, but the fact that oil prices have surged higher today is good news for the commodity dollar and bad for the USD/CAD. Brent crude oil was on course for its biggest single-session rally since early January after reports that two oil tankers had been attacked in the Gulf of Oman sent oil prices surging higher.

In terms of the next important macro data for this pair, traders will want to keep an eye on a raft of US macro pointers due for release on Friday, with retail sales perhaps being the most important of the lot. Next week will be even more important for this pair as we have Canadian CPI, manufacturing sales and retail sales, as well the FOMC and OPEC meetings.  

As mentioned, our bearish technical view on the USD/CAD hasn’t changed much from Monday as we haven’t observed a break down in the market structure of lower lows and lower highs. So please refer to our previous report for further details.


Source: Trading View and City Index

Related tags: Brent Forex

Latest market news

View more
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Today 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
Yesterday 05:38 PM
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 01:54 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.