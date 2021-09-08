USDCAD Loonie a loser as Bank of Canada cites supply chain risks

The BOC’s monetary policy statement confirmed the risks to the global economy, especially for export-dependent, growth-sensitive currencies like the Canadian dollar...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 8, 2021 11:54 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD: Loonie a loser as Bank of Canada cites supply chain risks

Back in July, the Bank of Canada (BOC) tapered its weekly asset purchases from CAD $2B to $3B in a small step toward “normalizing” monetary policy…and since then, just about everything has gone poorly for the Canadian economy.

On the growth front, last week’s Q2 GDP report fell -1.1% annualized, far below the +2.5% rate expected, and the preliminary estimate for July GDP came in a -0.4%. Meanwhile, COVID’s delta variant is spreading throughout the country and its major trading partners, casting a pall over near-term economic prospects. At the same time, polls for the country’s federal election in two weeks’ time have tightened dramatically, layering on an element of political uncertainty to business and consumer outlooks.

So against that backdrop, it’s not surprising that the BOC left monetary policy unchanged in today’s meeting with interest rates steady at 0.25% and CAD $2B of QE per week, as widely expected. Notably, the central bank only released a statement with this meeting; there was no press conference with BOC Governor Tiff Macklem (though he does have a separate speech tomorrow that bares watching).

In the monetary policy statement, Macklem and company struck a relatively balanced tone, indicating that they still expect a strong recovery heading into Q3 for both the Canadian and global economy, but warning about supply chain and pandemic-related risks. The BOC left its guidance entirely unchanged from last month, noting that the economy “still has considerable excess capacity” that merits ongoing “extraordinary monetary support.”

After the run of weak data over the last month, the BOC’s monetary policy statement confirmed the risks to the global economy, especially for export-dependent, growth-sensitive currencies like the Canadian dollar. Not surprisingly, we’ve seen the loonie extend this week’s selloff on the release, with USD/CAD rising by about 100 pips for the second consecutive day. Looking ahead, the North American pairing could certainly have more room to rally in the near-term, with little in the way of previous resistance until closer to 1.2900. At the same time, any near-term dips could find support in the mid-1.2500s, where the 50- and 100-day EMAs converge. Only a break below that support zone would flip the near-term bias back in favor of the bears.

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: CAD USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
February 22, 2025 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Market chart
      USD/CAD Forecast: The Canadian Dollar Points to a New Bullish Bias
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 5, 2025 04:07 PM
        Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
        By:
        James Stanley
        October 23, 2024 02:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.