USD Will Yellen split the baby with a 0 125 hike

The Hebrew Bible tells the (likely apocryphal) tale of a two women who each claim to be the mother of an infant child. In order […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Hebrew Bible tells the (likely apocryphal) tale of a two women who each claim to be the mother of an infant child. In order to resolve their maternal dispute, the women bring the baby to the wise King Solomon to determine the true mother. After a moment, Solomon calls for a sword and declares a “fair” solution: that the baby should be split in two, with each mother receiving one half of the child.

According to the tale, the true mother cried out for the baby to be given to the other woman, reasoning that a live child being raised by another woman was still better than a dead child. Reading between the lines, King Solomon realized that this woman must be the true mother and awarded custody of the child to her. To this day, the phrase “splitting the baby” is used to describe situations where a simple compromise is made between two competing legal claims.

Janet Yellen, a devout Jew, is no doubt familiar with the “Judgment of Solomon,” and as she heads into the biggest decision of her tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve, the tale may subconsciously influence her thinking. To reset the stage, the market-implied odds of a 0.25% interest rate hike next week have been fading amidst financial market turmoil and fears of a slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Nonetheless, the Fed remains eager to raise interest rates and start the gradual process of normalizing monetary policy.

Rather than risk raising interest rates prematurely or falling behind the curve, Yellen and company may opt to “split the baby” by raising interest rates by only 12.5bps, from the current 0.00-0.25% range to a full 0.25%. After seven years of interest rates at essentially 0%, the “baby step” of a small rate hike may help smooth the transition into the tightening process and minimize any economic disturbance.

There is precedent for miniature rate hikes, as the Fed itself raised interest rates by less than a quarter-point under Alan Greenspan as recently as 1989, and many EM central banks (including Hungary’s National Bank) routinely tweak interest rates by as little as 0.10%. That said, some argue that such a move borders on hubris that a central bank can precisely control the trillions of transactions among volatile “animal spirits” that drive the US economy.

How Would a 0.125% Rate Hike Impact Markets?

Of course for traders, this theoretical discussion only matters to the extent that it impacts markets. For what it’s worth, Fed Funds futures contracts are currently pricing in just a 21% chance of a 25bps increase by next week, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool. Assuming this figure is accurate, it means that the “expected value” of the Fed’s decision is only about 5bps of tightening.

Therefore, a 12.5bps hike would be more hawkish than the market expects, with arguably less risk for market dislocation. If the Fed does opt for this nontraditional path, we would expect a knee-jerk rally in the US dollar, while equities and bonds could be vulnerable to modest weakness. This is by no means our base case, but it’s an under-the-radar possibility that’s definitely worth considering before next week’s big decision.

Regardless of what the Federal Reserve decides next week, it’s important to remember that the US central bank is still looking at tightening monetary policy, while almost every global central bank is still easing. While there will almost certainly be plenty of volatility in the immediate wake of the announcement, readers should be sure to keep this big-picture perspective in mind, like the true mother in the “Judgment of Solomon.”

Related tags: Employment Fed FIXED INCOME Interest rates Yellen Inflation Federal Reserve Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Employment articles

channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
NZD/USD Vulnerable to Decline in New Zealand Employment
By:
David Song
August 6, 2024 07:35 PM
    aus_08
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2024 02:25 AM
      aus_10
      AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 21, 2024 01:54 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 11, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.