USD Putting the buck s beating into perspective

Ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated NFP meeting, sentiment toward the US dollar could hardly be more pessimistic. The world’s reserve currency just saw its biggest 2-day […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2016 3:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated NFP meeting, sentiment toward the US dollar could hardly be more pessimistic. The world’s reserve currency just saw its biggest 2-day drop in nearly a year and has now given up all of its gains from the start of the year. As we noted yesterday, the move has been driven primarily by fading expectations of any rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year, and the 10-year US treasury bond yield has dropped to a 1-year low below the 1.90% as a result.

With that backdrop, it’s no surprise that the US dollar has been clobbered in this week’s trade. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the world’s reserve currency against six of its biggest rivals, has dropped all the way down to test its 200-day moving average in the mid-96.00s while its biggest component, EUR/USD, has rocketed to a 3-month high around 1.1200.

From a technical pattern perspective, the current drop in the dollar index has created a violent breakdown from the previous rising wedge pattern. Despite the seemingly bullish name, this price action pattern shows that buyers are struggling to push the price higher on each subsequent swing. It is a classic sign of waning buying pressure and provided a big warning sign for traders who were skeptical of the dollar’s rally.

Meanwhile, the secondary indicators have also taken a turn for the worse over the last few days. For its part, the MACD indicator has rolled over to cross below both its signal line and the “0” level, signaling a big shift to outright bearish momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI indicator has also broken below its recent range and is now definitively in bearish territory.

Of course, the most important question for traders is “what happens next?” In the short-term, a combination of fundamental and technical factors will drive the currency. Namely, tomorrow’s NFP report will help determine whether the dollar index can hold above 200-day MA support; if that support level holds, an oversold bounce back into the upper-90.00s is definitely possible, though the currency may still have trouble clearing strong resistance in the 100.00 zone given fading interest rate hike expectations. Meanwhile, a disappointing NFP report could drive the dollar through 200-day support down toward the 61.8% retracement of the August-December rally at 95.60 (not shown) or lower as we move through this month.

dollarindex2-4-2016 9-16-20 AM

Related tags: Dollar index Fed FOMC Forex Interest rates Matt Weller Rising Wedge

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.