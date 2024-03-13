﻿

USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment

The US dollar rose for a second day, but its bearish reversal candle makes it less appealing to bulls. Yet USD/JPY shows promising signs of bullish mean reversion ahead of next week's BOJ and FOMC meetings.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 3:05 AM
Forex trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar index suffered its worst week of the year last week, on renewed bets of a Fed June cut. Jerome Powell’s mention of the word ‘cut’ during his testimony to the House Committee lit bearish USD bets on fire ahead of this week’s inflation report. Yet Tuesday’s inflation print may have thrown a spanner in the works, with the two headline CPIs rising 0.4% m/m in February and core CPI still nearly twice the Fed’s 2% target.

 

To me, this suggests June is too early for a Fed cut. Yet the market reaction was one of confusion and clear disagreement.

 

  • Wall Street rallied and trades just off its record high (although Oracle share’s price also played a hand)
  • Whilst the US dollar rebounded for a second day – it handed back most of its post-CPI gains.
  • EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF and USD/CAD effectively closed flat, it suggests FX traders are taking the higher inflation report within their stride. And that places them in a good position to extend their gains should incoming US data come in soft.
  • Fed fund futures still imply a 57% chance of a June cut
  • US yields rose for a second day, which I suspect provides the more accurate picture; a June cut is less likely

 

Market Outlook USD/JPY

 

With traders in disagreement about what this week’s US inflation report mean, it will be down to incoming data to shape expectations ahead of the Fed’s meeting next week. Whilst a hold is a given, that next meeting can shape expectations for if or when the Fed may cut, given it includes updated economic forecasts and of course the closely-watched dot plot.  

 

US calendar events ahead of the Fed meeting:

Date

GMT

Event

Thursday, March 11

12:30

Producer prices, jobless claims, retail sales

-

14:00

Business inventories, retail inventories

Friday, March 15

12:30

NY Empire State Manufacturing, Import price index

 

13:45

Industrial production, manufacturing production

 

14:00

Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations

Monday, March 18

14:00

NAHB Housing Market Index

Tuesday, March 19

12:30

Building permits, housing starts

Wednesday, March 20

18:00

Fed interest rate decision, statement, forecasts

 

 

US dollar index technical analysis:

Technically the US dollar rose for a second day, but the fact it failed to hold above 103 makes its 2-day 'rebound' less than impressive. The upper wick of Tuesday’s inverted hammer respected the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio as resistance, and daily trading volumes of the prior two days has diminished whilst prices rose, which suggests the move higher is simply a retracement of its next leg lower.

 

Of course, to send the US dollar materially lower will likely require incoming data be below expectations. But even form a technical standpoint, the bias is to fade into minor rallies and target the high-volume node and 61.8% Fibonacci level, just above the 102 handle.

20240313dxy

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

USD/JPY snapped a 5-day losing streak on Tuesday, which was also its worst five days in three months. And as it saw two daily closes outside the lower Keltner band, yesterday’s bullish candle suggests the mean reversion higher I called for on  Friday is finally underway.

 

The daily chart also closed above the monthly S1 pivot point, and a 3-bar bullish reversal pattern (morning star) formed around the lower Keltner band – after RSI (2) reached oversold.

 

Prices are already retracing within Tuesday’s range in today’s Asia session, and that could help bulls enter longs at a more favourable price with a stop either beneath Friday’s low (or beneath the H4 bullish engulfing candle at 149.62 for tighter risk management).

 

Assuming this is classic mean reversion of a Keltner band, bulls could target the 20-day MA around the 149 handle.

20240313usdjpy

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas USD JPY Forex USD DXY

Latest market news

View more
Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
Today 01:30 AM
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:03 PM
Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
Yesterday 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
Yesterday 01:10 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Forex trading
USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:05 AM
    china_03
    Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:30 AM
      aus_05
      AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:03 PM
        gold_01
        Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.