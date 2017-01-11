USD JPY down but not out as Trump spooks markets

So, Donald Trump finally spoke and down went stocks and the dollar. Shares of biotech stocks took a hit after the President-elect signalled that his […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 11, 2017 7:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

So, Donald Trump finally spoke and down went stocks and the dollar. Shares of biotech stocks took a hit after the President-elect signalled that his US government would negotiate aggressively on the price it pays for drugs. The USD/JPY, which tends to correlate positively with stocks, slumped, while the EUR/USD and even the GBP/USD surged higher. Perceived safe-haven and dollar-denominated gold and silver bounced back sharply. As we go to press the dollar was still weaker on the day, but off its worst levels.

As mentioned in my previous report, there are no fresh catalysts to drive the dollar higher in the short-term. So we may see the US currency weaken further in the days to come. However, the greenback remains well supported in the long-term as the Fed continues to be the only major hawkish central bank out there. The next potential catalysts for a dollar move are a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday and US CPI on Wednesday.

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY has spent the best part of the last 4 weeks trying to work off ‘overbought’ conditions after its impressive rally came to a halt at end of last year. That rally stalled at a long-term resistance zone between 117.65 and 118.75. As can be seen on the chart, this was the area between the open and low of last up candle prior to the down move (circled) which preceded the drop to 100. It was here where the selling had started, in other words. Given the extent of the drop from here and also the size of the rebound, traders were always going to respect this resistance zone: buyers took profit on their longs, sellers initiated new shorts. Consequently, the USD/JPY has pulled back noticeably from this 117.65/118.75 area to drop to a low so far of 114.25.

The break of 116.00 support, if sustained, could see the USD/JPY drop to at least 113.80 and below that the next line of defence is at 111.45. These levels were previously resistance and so they could turn into support upon re-test. At this stage, a weekly close above 117.65-118.75 is needed for the long-term bullish trend to be re-established. Either that, or a distinct reversal pattern at these slightly lower levels, ideally around the above-mentioned supports, needs to be formed before we potentially see the next leg of the up move.

17-01-11-usdjpy

Related tags: USD/JPY Trump trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/JPY articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      japan_07
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Cracks 150.00, What's Next?
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 07:35 PM
        USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 20, 2025 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.