USD Janet Yellen vs the markets who is right

We have mentioned in recent days that financial markets have become less confident that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year. However, Janet […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 15, 2015 5:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We have mentioned in recent days that financial markets have become less confident that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year. However, Janet Yellen, the head of the Federal Reserve, maintained her call that rates could rise in the US, when she delivered her Humprey Hawkins testimony to the US Congress earlier on Wednesday.

Most Fed officials expect at least one hike this year, with some expecting two or more, however, the Fed Funds Futures market, a good gauge of where the market thinks US interest rates will be, is still barely pricing in one rate hike by the end of the year.

The market gets cold feet about Fed rate hikes:

In fairness, “hawskish” commentary from Yellen, which included her view that the economy will continue to expand for the rest of this year, that inflation rates have “firmed recently”, and that external risks such as Greece and China are not, at this stage, a threat to the Fed’s plans to hike rates this year, have triggered a slight increase in the yield on the Fed Fund Futures December contract, but not by much, only 2 basis points. Currently, the Dec 15 contract is pricing in 30 basis points of hikes, the equivalent of 1 x 25 basis point hike this year, as you can see in the chart below. This still suggests that the market is sceptical about a Fed rate hike in September.

If we see a pick-up in US economic data in the coming weeks then we could see the markets price in further tightening from the Fed later this year, which may sustain the rally in the buck that we have seen since Yellen’s testimony was released on Wednesday.

Watch out for long-term rate expectations:

However, to really see a turbo-charged dollar rally, we think that we need to see the market price in more rate hikes by the end of 2016. Currently, the market expects US interest rates to end 2016 at just over 1%, which would be three interest rate hikes over the entire year. However, if the economic data continues to pick up then we would expect a much more rapid pace of rate hikes, with rates next year potentially ending up more than double the current level of expectations at 2% or above. If, or when, this happens then we could see a prolonged dollar rally, with the EUR and JPY most at risk, since their central banks remain committed to loosening monetary policy for the medium-term.

The impact of an extended dollar rally:

Thus, if we see the market’s long term rate hike expectations start to rise, we could see the dollar index extend gains above 100.00, and possibly towards 120.00 in the long-term. Likewise, if the Fed Funds Futures market starts to get more hawkish in the coming days then this could drive EUR/USD back to parity and USD/JPY to life above 130.00.

Figure 1:

15_07_chart2

Source: City Index

Figure 2:

15_07_chart3

Source: City Index

 

 

Related tags: Forex Interest rates USD Federal Reserve Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:56 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:48 AM
      US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:54 PM
        5Bitcoins
        Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.