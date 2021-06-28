US open Wall Street Steady USD Rallies As Covid Jitters Return

US set of open broadly unchanged whilst the safe have US Dollar rises, amid an increase rise in covid uncertainty.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 28, 2021 10:04 AM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 34425

S&P futures +0.1% at 4284

Nasdaq futures +0.3% at 14391

In Europe

FTSE -0.4% at 7110

Dax +0.16% at 15634

Euro Stoxx -0.13% at 4115

Infrastructure deal, covid cases & Fed speakers

US stocks are looking to open largely unchanged, hovering around record highs, as investors digested the latest developments surrounding President Biden’s infrastructure deal, covid cases and look ahead to the release of US non farm payroll data later in the week.

President Biden, over the weekend back tracked on the idea that he would veto the new bipartisan infrastructure deal announced at the end of last week if Democratic spending plan didn’t also pass through Congress. This row back has helped sentiment.

On the other hand, rising covid cases in Asia, Australia and the UK is weighing on sentiment, and prompting a rethink of the reflation trade. As the Delta variant of covid spreads, concerns are growing that the key summer holiday season in Europe could be missed again. Travel and tourism stocks are under pressure as is the Spanish Ibex, as Spain’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism.

Concerns are lingering that the highly contagious covid strain could derail a return to normal. As a result, cyclicals and value are under pressure whilst high growth tech looks set to outperform.

Today there is little in the way of economic data. Investors will look ahead to Friday’s non farm payroll report, which is expected to show 675k new jobs added and unemployment tick lower to 5.7%.

Fed speaker could drive movement today with Fed Williams due to speak ahead of the open. Investors will be watch closely following Friday’s slight miss in PCE MoM data.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq trades within an ascending channel on the 4 hour chart dating back to  mid May.  The price currently trades on the mid point of the channel. The RSI supports further gains whilst it remains out of overbought territory. Buyers are targeting 14432 for fresh all time highs. Sellers will be looking for a move below 14250 to negate the near term uptrend and for sellers to gain momentum.

FX – USD rises, GBP shows resilience

The US Dollar is advancing as investors seek out its safe haven properties. Rising covid cases and fears that it could disrupt the summer travel season are weighing on sentiment.

GBP/USD is holding its ground versus the US Dollar amid expectations that the new health Secretary Sajid Javid will continue ahead with the final lifting of covid restrictions on July 19th. Despite covid cases surging to 14,500, deaths remain low suggesting that the link between infection and death may have been broken by the vaccine.

GBP/USD  +0.1% at 1.3891

EUR/USD  -0.24% at 1.1906


Oil hits $74 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices pushed higher in early trade, reaching a fresh two-and-a-half-year peak before drifting lower. Oil prices have rallied for the past 5 weeks, gaining over 15% since mid-May. As economies have reopened, fuel demand has surged. Meanwhile, supply has remained capped by OPEC+ supply cuts imposed last year.

The OPEC+ group has started to ease supply cuts between May and July. However investors are looking ahead to the OPEC+ meeting to see where the group goes from here. Given the demand is outstripping supply and draining inventories - an increase in production is expected. How large that increase is will dictate where the market goes from here. Between 250,000 bpd – 500,000 bpd is expected and is likely to be absorbed by the market.

US crude trades -0.19% at $73.77

Brent trades -0.3% at $75.24


Looking ahead

14:00 US Fed Williams Speech

15:00 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index

18:10 Fed Quarles Speech



Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Forex Indices Nasdaq SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
Yesterday 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
Yesterday 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
Yesterday 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
Yesterday 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude_oil_USD
Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
By:
David Scutt
June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 17, 2024 03:57 PM
      Oil_cans
      Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 13, 2024 03:32 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 12, 2024 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.