US open: Stocks mixed, Fed back in focus as Omicron fears ease

US stocks are set to start mixed with the Nasdaq underperforming as investors position for a more hawkish Fed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 6, 2021 1:39 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.66% at 34812

S&P futures +0.3% at 4550

Nasdaq futures -0.3% at 15668

In Europe

FTSE +1.2% at 7196

Dax +0.9% at 15260

Euro Stoxx +0.8% at 4110

Learn more about trading indices

Nasdaq underperforms

US stocks are set for a mixed start with the high tech Nasdaq under performing as treasury yields rise. Easing Omicron fears are making way for investors to position for a more hawkish Fed.

The markets are dialing back on the potential economic damage that Omicron could cause as initial reports suggest that the new COVID variant is less severe. US medical advisor Anthony Fauci said that the early signs suggest that Omicron doesn’t have a great degree of severity. His comments came as Omicron spread to around one-third of US states.

There is no high impacting economic data due today. Looking out across the week US CPI inflation data on Friday is expected to be the main focus. Particularly after the Fed’s removal of the word “transitory” for inflation last week.

In corporate news:

Kohls trades up 4% pre-market after reports that an activist investor is prompting the department store to sell or separate from its faster growing e-commerce business.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones is extending its rebound from 3395 reached last week, re-taking the 200 sma at 34450 whilst heading towards 35000 key psychological level. However, the RSI remain firmly below 50. Buyers will want to see a move over 35000 to expose the 50 sma at 35300 and to signal tht the near term bear trend is over. Meanwhile a break below 34500 the 200 sma and 33995 would be significant for sellers.

Dow chart

FX – USD rises with treasury yields, EUR struggles below 1.13

The USD is heading higher, tracing treasury yields northwards after reassuring news surrounding Omicron boosted bets that the Fed will be able to tighten monetary policy at a faster pace. Riskier currencies such as the AUD is on the rise, whilst safe havens such as the Japanese yen are coming under pressure.

EUR/USD trades low after German factory orders collapsed in October. Factory orders slumped -6.9%, in October, following a 1.3% increase in September. The sector is being hit by supply chain bottlenecks, surging prices and more recently rising COVID cases. This could slow economic growth in the Eurozone’s largest economy, which is still below its pre-pandemic level.

GBP/USD +0.31% at 1.3271

EUR/USD -0.14% at 1.1295

 

Oil jumps 3%

Oil prices are on the rise, clawing back losses from last week. Optimism that the new COVID strain Omicron, may not be as severe and could have a less damaging impact on the economic is helping boost the oil demand outlook.

Also boosting the price of oil is news that Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, increased its selling price by 80 cents per barrel compared to the previous month.

Finally, in-direct talks between the US and Iran over the nuclear agreement have stalled, again, reducing the prospect of restrictions on Iranian oil being lifted.

WTI crude trades +3% at $68.30

Brent trades +2.85% at $71.90

Learn more about trading oil here.

 

Looking ahead

N/A

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

Related tags: USD Forex Indices Dow Jones Commodities Oil

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms
Today 05:08 PM
Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
Today 04:30 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
Today 04:13 PM
Tariff Truce Before the Trade War Even Starts? USD/CAD and USD/MXN in Focus
Today 02:54 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX slumps as Trump trade tariffs fuel trade-war fears
Today 02:08 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Tariffs, US jobs and BoE rate decision in focus – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P500 Forecast: SPX slumps as Trump trade tariffs fuel trade-war fears
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:08 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after in line inflation & Apple earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 31, 2025 02:18 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises post-Fed, big tech earnings in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 30, 2025 02:37 PM
        US_flag_NYC
        S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Fed rate decision & big tech earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 29, 2025 02:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.