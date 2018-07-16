Trump parting shot at Europe drags FTSE down

The FTSE is struggling to start the week’s trading on a positive note and though it opened seven points higher it started losing ground in early trade as the market tried to work out the implications of the latest comments from President Trump naming Europe as one of America’s “foes”. The comments came at the end Trump’s visit to the UK during which Trump had already said that he can’t see a trade deal between the UK and the US under the terms of Theresa May’s Brexit plan, which was been weighing on the London market late last week. Trump is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Monday but he has already said his expectations of the meeting are “very low”.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 16, 2018 5:40 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is struggling to start the week’s trading on a positive note and though it opened seven points higher it started losing ground in early trade as the market tried to work out the implications of the latest comments from President Trump naming Europe as one of America’s “foes”. 

The comments came at the end Trump’s visit to the UK during which Trump had already said that he can’t see a trade deal between the UK and the US under the terms of Theresa May’s Brexit plan, which was been weighing on the London market late last week. 

Trump is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Monday but he has already said his expectations of the meeting are “very low”.

Other European markets were also struggling to stay in positive territory except for the DAX which traded up nearly 0.4%. The currencies were left directionless with the pound trading flat against the dollar and the euro barely ticking up against the US currency.

Theresa May to face Brexit vote

It will be a hot summer’s day for Theresa May Monday as former foreign secretary Boris Johnson will make his resignation speech before a key vote in Parliament on a Brexit negotiations strategy. 

The vote is already likely to be unpleasant for the Prime Minister who is facing opposition from the pro-Brexit members in her party who see her strategy towards the EU as too soft and designed to keep Britain to close to Europe. 

Although she is not expected to be defeated in the vote, Johnson, who resigned over Brexit disagreements, is likely to hold a speech that will rally her opponents and force her to water down the planned negotiations approach. 

The debate is due to start at 2.30 pm and is due to end with votes at 9pm UK time.

Oil prices continue to slide

As Libya is gearing up to re-start its oil exports the oil markets are reacting with a further slide this morning. 

Libya is not the only contributing factor – planned production increases from Russia are also weighing on prices pulling Brent crude down nearly 0.4% and the WTI down 0.84%.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.