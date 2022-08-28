3 Trades to watch after Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Nasdaq

The US dollar was the clear winner following Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, and Wall Street the clear loser - with rates unlikely to come down any time soon.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 29, 2022 12:46 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The US dollar remained supreme following a hawkish speech from Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
  • Powell warned that interest rates aren’t likely to come down soon, and that a softer labour market will “bring some pain to households and businesses”.
  • The combination of a weaker economy and higher interest rates weighed on US equity markets. Wall Street was broadly lower on Friday and more than erased all of Wednesday and Thursday’s gain, closing the week with bearish engulfing candles on the daily chart.
  • AUD was the strongest currency last week following news of more stimulus China’s government, although it handed back most of its gains on Friday due to a stronger US dollar. The US dollar rose against all other major currencies, whilst GBP and CHF were the weakest last week.
  • Australian retail sales are in focus at 09:30.

 

20220829moversCI

 

EUR/USD chart:

EUR/USD rose to a 5-day high on Friday, with its rally stopping just shy of the 161.8% Fibonacci projection. Yet the sharp reversal saw the day close with a large bearish Pinbar on the daily chart, which marks a potential swing high just below 1.0100.

The 4-hour chart shows a bearish engulfing (and bearish outside) candle. Prices have just broken beneath trend support and considering a break of the July low (0.9992).  The bias remains bearish below the parity resistance zone and for a move down towards the 138.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci projections.

20220829eurusdCI

 

 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart:

USD/JPY eventually broke higher from the symmetrical triangle we mentioned on Friday, although there was a volatile false break to the downside initially. However, the 50-bar eMA provided support and a bullish engulfing candle then formed. Prices are now trading just above last week’s high, so it appears the bullish trend is set to continue. The next target for bulls to consider is the resistance zone around 139.

20220829usdjpyCI 

 

Nasdaq 100 4-hour chart:

Momentum turned sharply lower on Friday for US stocks and formed a bearish engulfing candle on Friday. The Nasdaq 100 opened at the high and closed at the low of the week. And at current levels, the index is on track for a bearish hammer on the monthly chart, with just three trading days left in the month.

The four-hour chart shows that prices broken out of a small corrective channel and respected a bearish trendline. The 50 and 100-bar eMA’s also capped as resistance. Support was found at the monthly pivot point and 12,450 low, and we suspect a period of consolidation or retracement higher is on the cards today before losses resume. The bias remains bearish below 12,800 and for a move down to the 12,000 support zone.

20220829nasdaqCI

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas USD JPY Nasdaq USD/JPY Jackson Hole Powell

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
Today 02:14 AM
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Today 12:00 AM
AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
Yesterday 11:58 PM
AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
Yesterday 06:03 PM
S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
Yesterday 01:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 21, 2024 08:17 PM
      Circuit board
      NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 20, 2024 02:53 PM
        channel_02
        NZD/USD: Respect the range until the Kiwi doesn’t
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2024 03:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.