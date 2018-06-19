Traders Move Risk Off The Table Alarmed By Escalating Trade War

Risk aversion dominated on Tuesday as investors express their alarm at the escalating trade tariff spat between US and China. Asian market tumbled overnight with the Shanghai composite closing down over 4%, European bourses have spent another day in the red and US markets are extending losses as they approach areas of potential support.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 19, 2018 12:21 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Risk aversion dominated on Tuesday as investors express their alarm at the escalating trade tariff spat between US and China. 

Asian market tumbled overnight with the Shanghai composite closing down over 4%, European bourses have spent another day in the red and US markets are extending losses as they approach areas of potential support.

Trump initiated the second round of this trade row by looking into 10% tariffs to be placed on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. This would come in addition to the tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports, should China retaliate; a move which effectively confirms that a damaging trade war is underway, leaving many questioning where the end point will be? 

Global GDP could stand to be hit by 2% - 3% should the trade war continue and spread, to put this into context the Great Recession wiped out 6% of the global GDP, so this trade spat is by no means insignificant.

For weeks the market has been relatively complacent that Trump’s tough protectionist rhetoric were merely a negotiating tool; however, the realisation that the US President is willing to go ahead with his threats has sent a shiver through the markets. 

Risk is being taken off the table with equities taking a hit. The Dax is off a further 1.5% today extending 1.3% loss from the previous session, with large exporters dominating the lower reaches. Meanwhile, safe haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss France are benefiting from increased inflows.

FTSE finds support from weaker pound

The FTSE is once again faring a little better than its European and US counterparts, manging to claw back earlier losses to trade just 0.5% lower heading towards the close. The weaker pound is once again a factor in supporting the index, as Brexit uncertainties highlighted by the government’s defeat in the House of Lords, continue to chip away at sterling demand. 

Investors will be looking towards The Bank of England’s committee meeting on Thursday willing for some hawkish comments to lift the pound from its 7-month low. Alternatively, a dovish message from the central bank could send the pound back towards $1.30 a level last seen in November.

The end in sight?

Looking ahead, the only potential stop for Trump could be the reality of mid term elections. A large percentage of the US population are not going to be happy about paying more for imported goods. This is a long shot and still sufficient time away for damage to the markets to continue, however it could also prevent this trade war from spiralling out of control.

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.