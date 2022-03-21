The Spring Statement: Will the Chancellor help ease the surging cost of living?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives the Spring Statement as inflation continues to rise and is expected o hit 8% in April. Will he bring some relief to households?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 21, 2022 5:27 PM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When is the Spring Statement? 

The Spring Statement is on Wednesday 23rd March at 12:30pm 

Between a rock and a hard place 

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce the Spring Statement just hours after the latest inflation data for the UK. UK CPI is expected to show that inflation sits at around 5.8% YoY in February, its highest level in 30 years, even before the Ukraine war sent energy prices surging. The BoE expects the cost of living to keep rising to around 8% by April and potentially continue growing to double digits by October. 

As the cost-of-living surges, the historic squeeze on households puts Rishi Sunak in a tough spot. The Chancellor will need to decide to either ease the squeeze on households or press ahead with getting public finances back to normality after the COVID spending surge. 

In addition to the latest ONS inflation and growth forecasts, Rishi Sunak is expected to outline how he intends to steer the UK through the headwinds of rising prices for food, materials, and energy. The OBR has forecast the government would borrow £183 billion, when it is on course to borrow £160 billion, thanks to more substantial tax receipts. This will give Rishi Sunak some headroom for spending, although October’s Budget is often used for big announcements. 

Here are a few of the key areas to watch: 

Fuel duty cut 

Petrol prices have soared as oil prices jumped higher following the Russian invasion. The Chancellor hinted that he could cut fuel duty by 5p a liter to ease the pressure on household finances. This may not be sufficient to cause any real impact. 

Another approach could be a windfall tax on oil and gas producing companies. If such a move was announced, expect to see the likes of BP and Shell share prices drop quickly. 

National insurance rise  

Many business leaders and politicians have urged Rishi Sunak to delay the planned increase in National Insurance payments. From April, employees and the self-employed are due to pay 1.25p more in the pound in a decision taken last autumn when the economic landscape was very different to now. Such a move could put more pressure on households and or firms already struggling to cope. 

Defense spending 

In addition, to help households, an increase in defense spending is likely to be announced in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Keeps an eye on defense stocks such as BAE systems which could benefit from such as move. 

The Pound  

As attention turns towards domestic events, sterling is rising against both the euro and the USD. Should the market feel that the Chancellor is taking measures to protect household income, to keep consumer spending supported, the pound could push higher. Any sense that Rishi is failing to protect households and or businesses, or worse  anouncing measures which will make them struggle, hurting the economic outlook, this could send the pound lower. 

Where next for EURGBP? 

EURGBP extended its rebound from 0.82 2022 low, running into resistance at 0.9450 last week, The pair has since eased lower and trades supported by the 50 sma at 0.8360 on the lower band and capped by the 100 sma at 0.8420 on the upper band.

The receding bearish bias on the MACD suggests that there could be more downside to come. Sellers will look for a move below 0.8360 to open the door to 0.8300/15 zone before looking towards 0.82.

Buyers will look for a move over 0.8420 to test 0.8450 for more upside towards 0.8480. 

eurgbp chart

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Cable GBP/USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
Yesterday 11:03 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Yesterday 05:05 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Data Doesn’t Disappoint
Yesterday 01:54 PM
Crude Oil and Gold Outlook: Pre NFP Trends
Yesterday 01:23 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX inches higher as jobless claims increase
Yesterday 12:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cable articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
PPI hits a record high above 11%, sellers eyeing GBP/USD’s 100-pip bounce
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 13, 2022 04:43 PM
    GBP/USD could turn volatile as investors eye UK, US CPI
    By:
    Global author
    November 16, 2015 06:19 PM
      GBP/USD could be in for a BIG move as FOMC waiting finally over
      By:
      Global author
      September 17, 2015 12:22 PM
        Quarry and various stones
        Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 11:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.