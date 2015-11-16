GBP USD could turn volatile as investors eye UK US CPI

Last week, the British pound was among the strongest of currencies in G10. The week before, it was one of the weakest. Clearly, speculators who […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2015 6:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Last week, the British pound was among the strongest of currencies in G10. The week before, it was one of the weakest. Clearly, speculators who had established short positions in GBP, especially against the USD, after that surprisingly dovish Bank of England Inflation Report, used the opportunity of a mostly US data-void week to book profit on their positions throughout last week. In addition, we had some stronger employment data from the UK last Wednesday which provided additional support for the pound, while the second-tier US numbers were mostly weaker than anticipated. At the start of this week, the GBP/USD is finding itself under a bit of pressure thanks to a stronger dollar, though the pound crosses are showing resilience once more. But is the pound about to get pounded again?

Well, to a certain degree a lot will depend on the outcome of tomorrow’s UK inflation data from the ONS. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to have remained unchanged at -0.1% year-over-year in October, while core CPI is seen steady at +1.0%. The Retail Price Index (RPI) is expected to show a small uptick to 0.9% from 0.8% previously. But it is not just the UK data that traders will need to worry about tomorrow.

From the US, we will also have the CPI data, with the headline and core versions both expected to show +0.2% month-over-month readings. Obviously inflation is the key missing piece in the jigsaw for the Federal Reserve and if the CPI shows a strong reading then calls for a December rate increase will only rise, potentially leading to further strength in US dollar.  This could be bad news for the Cable.

So, depending on the outcome of tomorrow’s inflation data from both the UK and US, the GBP/USD may be about to resume its move lower especially since it has also held below the technically important 1.5245/60 area, which we highlighted in our report last week. This area was previously support and corresponds with the underside of the broken bullish trend line and the 50% retracement level of the most recent drop. So, for as long as it remains below here, one could remain reasonably confident that next major move could be to the downside rather than the upside. If the GBP falls says on the back of a potentially weaker UK CPI reading tomorrow, then it could mark the start of a major move to the downside, though in the near-term it may find support here and there including around 1.5110 and the psychologically-important 1.50 handle. However, a closing break above the aforementioned 1.5245/60 region would invalidate any short-term bearish setup and may lead to a sharp short squeeze rally.

In short, the GBP/USD is on the verge of a potentially sharp move as it holds below an important resistance area ahead of the release of key inflation data from both sides of the pond, starting with the UK CPI tomorrow morning.

15.11.16 cable

Related tags: Cable CPI Forex GBP/USD trading Inflation Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cable articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
PPI hits a record high above 11%, sellers eyeing GBP/USD’s 100-pip bounce
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 13, 2022 04:43 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    The Spring Statement: Will the Chancellor help ease the surging cost of living?
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 21, 2022 05:27 PM
      GBP/USD could be in for a BIG move as FOMC waiting finally over
      By:
      Global author
      September 17, 2015 12:22 PM
        germany_01
        DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.