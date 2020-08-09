The Correction of Hang Seng Index Persists

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated around 8% from July high at 26780 on weak Hong Kong's economic activity and the rising tension between U.S. and China.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 9, 2020 11:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Correction of Hang Seng Index Persists

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated around 8% from July high at 26780 on weak Hong Kong's economic activity and the rising tension between U.S. and China.

The local economy of Hong Kong is still fragile as Hong Kong is still suffering from the third wave of coronavirus. Hong Kong's July Markit PMI dropped to 44.5, worse than the expectation of 50.4 from 49.6 in June.

The tension between the U.S. and China is escalating as the U.S. banned U.S. residents to do transactions with Tiktok and Wechat, and blocked China Telecom and China Mobile to offer service in America.

This morning, Chan's CPI rose 2.7% on year in July (vs +2.6% expected, +2.5% in June), while PPI dropped 2.4% (vs -2.5% expected, -3.0% in the previous month), according to the government.

The investors should focus on China's July industrial production (+6.2% on year) and retail sale (+1.5% on year) this week as the Chinese stocks weighted more than half in Hang Seng Index.

From a technical point of view, the index is capped by a declining trend line on a daily charting, indicating a bearish outlook. 

The 20-day moving average is also turning downward and the relative strength index broke below the rising trend line. Both indicators suggest that the downside momentum remains.

Bearish readers could set the resistance level at 25200, while support levels would be located at 23900 and 22500.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Indices CPI Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Today 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Today 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.