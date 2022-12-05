The consensus is for the RBA to hike by 25bp tomorrow

Whilst the potential for a pause cannot be ignored, I suspect the RBA are more likely to hike rates by 25bp tomorrow as they do not meet again until February.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 5, 2022 1:32 AM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

What has happened since the last RBA meeting?

  • 10th November: Australia's central bank says nearer to point when it can wait on rates (Reuters)
  • CPI fell to 6.9% y/y, down from 7.4% and beneath the 7.5% - suggesting inflation has peaked
  • Governor Lowe reiterated his belief that the economy can have a soft landing
  • PMI’s continued south, business sentiment has been flat
  • Consumer inflation expectations hit a record high according to one survey
  • OIS curve is pointing lower as the case for a higher terminal rate diminishes

 

20221206rbnzOCR

 

The RBA’s cash rate currently sits at 2.85%, after hiking rates for a record seven consecutive meetings totalling 275bp. And despite being a late starter compared to the RBNZ, Fed and pretty much everyone – the RBA continue to believe the terminal rate will remain lower than their peers. For comparison, RBNZ have an OCR of 4.25% and expected to rise to at least 4.5%, yet a recent poll suggests the RBA’s terminal rate will be around 3.6% next year.

 

I expect the RBA to hike rates for a record eight consecutive meeting tomorrow by 25bp. With that said, we shouldn’t discount the potential for a hold – which I’m sure consumers would love. Yet they’re more likely to hike to 3.1% as they do not meet again until February, so technically January is kind of a pause. But the case for a pause is certainly building. Some measures of inflation expectations are moving lower, and the monthly inflation print suggests inflation has peaked at 7.4% y/y – as it fell to 6.9%, compared with 7.5% expected. All 30 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA to hike by 25bp tomorrow, however money markets currently estimate just a 56% probability – which means there’s a 44% chance that they will pause.

20221206iflationexpectations

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart:

The symmetrical triangle breakout on AUD/USD remains in play on the 4-hour chart, and prices pulled back into a support cluster following Friday’s NFP report. Next target for bulls to consider remains 69c, so we’re hoping prices can now remain above Friday’s low and revert higher.

20221206audusdCI

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas RBA Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.