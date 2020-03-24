The Collapse of the Mexican Peso

As the selloff continued in global stocks, the Mexican Peso continued lower vs the US Dollar.

March 24, 2020 4:52 PM

The Collapse of the Mexican Peso

In what feels like years ago, on February 27th, we wrote about the fall of the Mexican Peso.  Fundamentally, we discussed how USD/MXN was heading higher as the carry trade was being unwound.  As stocks moved lower, traders had to sell pesos and buy back US Dollar and Euros.  As a result, both USD/MXN and EUR/MXN both were moving higher.  Technically, price of USD/MXN had broken out of 2 channels, back inside a long-term triangle, and had stalled near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the August 29th, 2019 highs to the February 17th lows.  The RSI was overbought,  but we discussed how it could become “more overbought”. This is how the chart looked on February 27th:

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

As the selloff continued in global stock markets throughout the month of March, Emerging Market currencies, in general,  continued to move lower vs the USD.  In particular, the USD/MXN shot higher as demand for US Dollars increased significantly.  Although the US Fed flooded the markets with US Dollars and created additional swap lines to provide US dollar liquidity to Mexico, the fear of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and the US economy caused traders to flee Mexican pesos. In addition, the Central Bank of Mexico held an emergency meeting of its own on March 20th and cut the benchmark by 50bps to 6.5%.  This past weekend, President Trump also closed the US-Mexico border.   

Below is an updated chart of the USD/MXN.  As stocks moved lower, the emerging market pair continued to move higher.  On March 3rd , price put in a low of 19.1509 and it was off to the races.  Since then, USD/MXN has rallied almost 33% to an all-time high today of 25.4474, however has since pulled back slightly to 24.9228 as stock markets rallied today.  Notice how RSI did pull back for a short amount of time into the neutral area but reached a high yesterday of 95.97. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Initial horizontal support comes in 24.9557.  If today’s high is to be the high for a while, we can begin to look for Fibonacci levels below for more support.  The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level comes in near 23.0410, which is also close to horizontal support.  Below that is the 50% retracement level at 22.2919.  Initial resistance is at today’s highs near 25.4447.  Today’s high also happens to be the 161.8% extension from the highs on March 19th to the lows on February 20th.  Above that is the target for a small flag pattern that has formed over the last few days near 26.65.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index


Related tags: Forex Interest rates USD Central Bank Fed Coronavirus Mexico

Latest market news

View more
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
Yesterday 11:15 PM
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Yesterday 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Yesterday 06:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Downward trend
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:15 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:23 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:59 AM
        USD_candlestick
        EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 15, 2025 10:54 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.