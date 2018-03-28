Tech Selloff Weighs On Sentiment

European bourses have opened lower on Wednesday, tracing Wall Street and Asia lower overnight. Whilst geopolitical concerns are fading, investors focus their full attention on tech stocks, which dragged US indices lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 28, 2018 5:37 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European bourses have opened lower on Wednesday, tracing Wall Street and Asia lower overnight. Whilst geopolitical concerns are fading, investors focus their full attention on tech stocks, which dragged US indices lower.  

The Dow finished over 340 points lower despite having been over 300 points higher, the S&P lost 1.7% heading back towards its 200-day moving average, whilst the tech heavy Nasdaq shed 2.9% in its third worst session this year. 

Glancing back over 2017 the strong run up in the US equities was largely down to an almost 40% rally in US tech stocks. A reversal of fortunes for this sector hit the US indices hard and in now weighing on Europe in early trade.

Facebook contagion drags tech stocks lower

Facebook continued to fall dropping a further 4.9% and taking losses to 20% from its February peak as the fallout from the data mismanagement scandal continues. 

The overriding concern is that lawmakers and regulators will start to clamp on the use and management of data by the tech giants. Increased regulation could hit advertisers, Facebook's main income source, who could have reduced access to user data and therefore no longer be able to focus advertising in the way that they can at the moment. 

A hit to this revenue stream could be catastrophic to Facebook.

There is also the fear than if lawmakers and advertisers are going to clamp down on Facebook, they won’t stop there, and this will become an industry wide investigation on lax control. 

This is making investors more than wary about continuing to tech stock for the time being. Until there is greater clarity about how this scandal will be dealt with, investors are more likely to watch from the side-lines.

On the FTSE the losses have been broad based, given the light listing of tech stocks, the miners have been the biggest drag as overall weak market sentiment has weighed on the price of metals.

Spotlight on US GDP

With little in the way of high impacting data this morning investors will be focusing on the US GDP figure later today. 

Although this figure is for the final quarter of last year so won’t include any benefits from the tax cut, or fallout from recent global trade issues, the market will still be tuned in given that lack of influential data points on the calendar this week.

A robust labour market and strong consumer spending in the last quarter of 2017 should be enough to ensure an uplift in GDP to 2.7% on an annualised basis, up from 2.5% in the last revision. 

With March’s rate rise firmly in the rear-view mirror, investors are wasting no time looking ahead. 

No hike is expected in May, but the probability of a June hike is already over 75%. 

Should the US economy be growing faster than forecast, the odds of a June hike could increase, pushing the US dollar index higher, back towards the psychological target 90.00 and the USD/JY to 106.00 handle.

On the contrary, a down beat reading could see the dollar attack 89.00 in the near term whilst the USD/JPY could pare this morning gains and head back towards 105.00

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY on the Brink of a Bullish Breakout
Yesterday 11:08 PM
Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks
Yesterday 10:22 PM
AUD/USD Eyes January High Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:25 PM
US Dollar Support Test Post-CPI, Trump Tariffs Still Driving
Yesterday 07:18 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Approaches the Critical 90,000 Support Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.