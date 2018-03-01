Stocks and pound lower in risk off session

Persistent concerns over higher future interest rates refuse to ease up and continue to weigh on global sentiment. Taking the leas from Wall, where the Dow closed almost 400 points lower and the S&P 1.1%, European bourses opened sharply lower. The FTSE also started trading lower on Thursday as it sets itself up for a third straight session of losses, however a Brexit bettered pound was at least offering some respite to the index.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 1, 2018 5:58 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Persistent concerns over higher future interest rates refuse to ease up and continue to weigh on global sentiment. Taking the leas from Wall, where the Dow closed almost 400 points lower and the S&P 1.1%, European bourses opened sharply lower. 

The FTSE also started trading lower on Thursday as it sets itself up for a third straight session of losses, however a Brexit bettered pound was at least offering some respite to the index. 

Brexit fears weigh on GBP/USD 

GBP/USD was hit hard in the previous session, dropping over 1% on Brexit fears as friction over the Irish border illustrates just how far apart the two sides are in terms of reaching an agreement. With time ticking away sterling is starting to revalue itself taking into account the increasingly possible event that no transition deal is agreed.  

UK manufacturing at 8 month low 

UK manufacturing hitting an 8 month low and printing at the second lowest level since Brexit has dragged sterling to levels not seen in 6 weeks. Manufacturing pmi ticked down to 55.2 in February, from 55.3 in January, although it was still above expectations. 

This reflects a continuation of the disappointing start to the year and a sharp slowdown from last year when manufacturing was considered a bright point for the UK economy with the pmi hitting a high 58.4 just as recently as November. 

If we were to look for a silver lining within these figures it would be indications that inflationary pressures are easing slightly, as raw material costs rose at a slower rate than January’s 11 month high, furthermore the pace at which firms passed on higher costs to their customer also slowed, albeit it still historically high. 

GBP/USD to $1.36? 

GBP/USD took another leg lower on the release, hitting a low of $1.3727. US factors are set to drive the pair this afternoon, as investors await a slew of US high impacting data such as PCE, ISM Manufacturing and Employment, in addition to another appearance by Fed Powell. 

The US dollar continues to advance following Powell’s appearance on Tuesday, where he strongly hinted towards a more aggressive tightening policy from the Fed. 

GBP/USD is finding some support at $1.3730. Another hawkish testimony from Powell or strong prints for the US data releases could see GBP/USD head back towards $1.3655 before continuing to $1.36. On the upside resistance can be seen at $1.38 before advancing to $1.3830. 

Chill on the UK high street continues 

Carpetright warned on profits for a second time today in just two months, slashing full year profit expectations whilst also confirming that it was in talks with its lenders to ensure that it complies with the terms of its banking facilities. 

The brutal winter hanging over the UK retail sector is showing no signs of letting up, as it moves further down the British high street. Consumers reining in their spending, in addition to an online shopping revolution is sending a chill down the spine of UK retailers. 

Shares in Carpetright have been on a downward trajectory for the past decade, dropping steadily from 911p back in 2010 to 173p at the beginning of the year. Today investors once again showed their concern for the health of the business jumping from the stock in droves, sending it another 25% lower to an all-time low of 57p

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.