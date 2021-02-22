﻿

Silver alert XAGUSD on the move again

Nope, it’s not a short squeeze this time!

February 22, 2021 4:18 PM

Silver alert: XAG/USD on the move again

Nope, it’s not a short squeeze this time!  Silver is moving higher today, up nearly 3.25%,  along with other commodities, including Gold which is up 1.3% as well. Commodities, inflation and inflation expectations have been moving higher, and it seems the precious metals were the last to  join the party.  However, as discussed in the Week Ahead, US Fed Chairman Powell will give his semi-annual testimony on Monetary Policy to the Senate Banking Committee.  Powell has been extremely dovish over the past few weeks, even as commodities, yields, and inflation expectation have been ticking high.  However, Silver and Gold have not been participating in the move, until today.

What is Silver Trading and How Can I Trade Silver Prices? | Silver Trading Online

Silver (XAG/USD) has been in a symmetrical triangle since early August 2020.  However, on February 1st, as rumors began to make the rounds that the precious metal was the next target for a short squeeze from a well know retail chat forum, traders tried to jump in front of them and pushed price above the triangle. Silver traded from 26.99 up to 30.08, only to have price give up 100% + of those gains the next day.  Price pulled back into the triangle.  Silver held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the January 18th lows to the February 1st highs near 26.40.  Today, price again broke out of the top of the downward sloping trendline of the triangle!

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

As price traded out of the triangle today, it halted at a horizontal resistance zone between the 50% and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on February 1st to the lows on February 4th, between 28 and 28.50.  The RSI is also in overbought territory, so a pullback is not out of the question.  28.00 acts as first support.  Bulls may wait for a further pullback top 27.69 to enter the market, which is the over night highs.  Below there, trendline line support crosses near 26.50 (which is also near the lows of February 18th).  First resistance is at the 28.50 level, then the February 7th highs at 30.08.  If price breaks above there, the 127.2& Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe is 31.25.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If commodities continue to trade higher, Silver should continue moving with the complex.  However, the direction of commodities (and the US Dollar) may lay in responses of Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony on Tuesday.

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Silver Powell Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain
Today 12:21 AM
Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
Yesterday 10:17 PM
USD/JPY analysis: What’s next for JPY and USD amid diverging policies?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls on caution ahead of the Fed meeting
Yesterday 12:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls to key support as markets react to BOJ ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_08
Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:17 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY analysis: What’s next for JPY and USD amid diverging policies?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:30 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls to key support as markets react to BOJ ahead of FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.