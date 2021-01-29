Traders still pushing Silver higher Could it really be the next GME

Central banks may not have as much patience as stock regulators if the US Dollar begins to move on a short squeeze!

January 29, 2021 11:18 AM

Traders still pushing Silver higher. Could it really be the next GME?

XAG/USD continues to push higher.  After yesterday’s move, in which the Silver ETF (SLV) was suspected of being the next target of a short squeeze,  the move continues…and it is dragging Gold along for the ride.   Precious metals are typically used as inflation hedges.  As the US Dollar moves lower, it creates inflation, and thus,  precious metals should move higher.  It’s worth noting again (see yesterday’s article), that IF this is indeed a colluded short squeeze, and the US Dollar is falling because of it, it will affect the largest trading market in the world, the fx market!  Central banks will not be happy.

On a weekly timeframe, the XAG/USD in forming a flag pattern.  If the precious metal does move higher and break above the top trendline of the flag near 27.65, it will be on its way towards its flag target near 33.25.  It doesn’t matter whether it’s a short squeeze or a hedge against inflation, a move higher is a move higher.  This would be an all-time new high. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, XAG/USD has been in a symmetrical triangle since August 10th, 2020. Within the triangle, XAG/USD has moved from a recent low of 21.99 to 27.92.  It then pulled back and held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of that move and ramped higher yesterday.  XAG/USD is currently testing the upper trendline (the same one as the top of the flag pattern on the weekly) and the January 5th highs near 27.92.  There is a resistance zone above between 28.50 and 29.50, dating back to August 2020.  Horizontal support on the downside crosses near 26.00 and 24.70.    

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Gold, which has not been the target of a short squeeze, is being dragged higher with Silver. XAU/USD has been in a downward sloping channel since the all-time highs were made in early August.  The precious metal posted a false breakout of the channel to 1959, only to fail and move back to the 200 Day Moving average, which is currently 1849.77. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a shorter-term 240-minute timeframe, XAU/USD has broken above the downward sloping trendline from the highs of January 6th and is testing resistance and prior highs, as well as the 50% retracement level from the January 6th highs to the January 17th lows, near 1879.   If price breaks above there, horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the recently mentioned timeframe crosses near 1902.  The next level of resistance is the January 6th highs at 1959.  Support is back at the downward sloping trendline and the los of January 27th near 1827 and then the January 17th lows of 1802.7.


Source: Tradingview, City Index

A quick glance at the Gold/Silver ratio shows that Gold has been underperforming vs Silver and it is currently breaking through horizontal support. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

For more on the Gold/Silver ratio, click here

Traders need to be aware that if Silver is the current short squeeze target, it will affect the value of the US Dollar and, in general, the currency markets.  As mentioned yesterday, Silver is not a stock, and central banks may not have as much patience as stock regulators if the US Dollar begins to move on a short squeeze!

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Gold Silver

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Gold outlook: Home on the range with significant risk events ahead
Yesterday 06:02 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 10:50 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:26 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.