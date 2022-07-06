Recession Trade Keeps Risk Assets Under Pressure

Fears over a recession continues to drive financial markets, with commodities feeling the heat

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 6, 2022 1:35 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Commodities: industrial demand concerns intensify
  • Crude, Copper, Gold and Silver all sink
  • Stocks: Respite for techs but outlook negative
  • Dollar at highest since 2002: EUR/USD eyes parity
  • GBP/USD below 1.19 as defiant BoJo ‘keeps going’
  • USD/CAD above 1.30 as ComDolls under pressure

 

Fears over a recession continues to drive financial markets, with commodities feeling the heat. Volatility thus remains high despite a quiet day for European data. FOMC meeting minutes, due later, could reveal an even more hawkish Fed than priced in.

Commodities dump

Fears over a sharp slowdown has been reflected for example in copper, widely considered an economic bellwether, sinking to its lowest level in almost 20 months. Worries that a recession would dampen industrial demand has also hit silver and as we saw yesterday, crude oil, which dropped about a huge $10. Yesterday’s big sell-off was a clear sign that investors are increasingly becoming worried about the destruction of demand from super-high prices of energy and almost everything else. WTI’s breakdown of support at around $105.50 must have triggered some technical selling given the fact that this level had acted as strong intra-day support on a few occasions earlier in the week.  A snow-ball effect was then created when more and more supports broke down – first $103 and then $101. Obviously investors dumping oil this viciously must have been worried about something more than just the breakdown of a few levels on the chart. Recession.

Respite for stocks, but outlook negative

Stocks found some respite with the US tech sector outperforming on Tuesday as yields dropped. But it could just be a pause before we potentially see more losses in this macro environment with central banks undeterred to slow policy tightening. We remain bearish and the markets in “sell-the-rip” mode.

US dollar King of FX: Parity calls grow for EUR/USD

The greenback has reached its highest point since 2002 against a basket of foreign currencies, driving by weakness in the EUR/USD which has dropped to its lowest since… yes, 2002.

It looks like the market is confident that the Fed tightening cycle will probably withstand recession more robustly than some other regions of the world, not least Europe. We will likely see further strength in USD until something changes fundamentally. Will the release of FOMC minutes trigger a sharp slump in EUR/USD to parity today?

The EUR/USD is now just 200 pips shy of dropping to parity. The EUR/CHF has already done it.

BoJo: I will keep going

Across the Channel, the pound has been pounded as it considers making a move below 1.19 handle. The political situation in the UK is in a state of turmoil. Boris Johnson seems like he’s a goner with ministers quitting left, right and centre. Yet he’s determined to continue. He told lawmakers that he would “keep going.” The fact that sterling has largely ignored the shenanigans on Downing Street suggests investors are confident that business-friendly Conservatives will remain in power with or without BoJo.

USD/CAD breaks 1.30

Watch out for ComDolls as crude and metal prices continue to weaken. The USD/CAD moved above the 1.30 handle yesterday and now it may experience a new wave of technical buying above this level.

 

markets

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Commodities Crude Oil Copper Gold Silver EUR USD GBP/USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Yesterday 10:28 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:24 PM
      EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:28 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.