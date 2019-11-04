﻿

RBA Holds Yet Aussie Upside Remains Clouded By Resistance

RBA held rates as expected, yet the easing bias remains despite talk of a ‘gentle turning point’.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2019 11:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

RBA held rates as expected, yet the easing bias remains despite talk of a ‘gentle turning point’.

Going into today’s meeting, expectations for a cut were low at just 7% according to the RBA Rate Indicator. But then they had cut rates three times over four meetings, and policy changes can take many months before their impact is felt by the broader economy. This may well explain why we have to go all the way into March 2020 before the expectation of a cut is above 50%, so there’s certainly been a change in sentiment in recent weeks. And as they’d discussed ‘keeping rate cuts on hold for a rainy day’ further suggests easing could indeed be on the back burner.

Still, whilst RBA are less dovish than they were, they still don’t appear hawkish. And its also possible the talk of QE may ramp up if data misses the mark over the coming months which could weigh on AUD, even if the prospect of further cuts don’t.



AUD/USD: We can see that RBA’s October cut provided its final drive lower before reversing course. A thaw in trade tensions and Fed cut have helped the Aussie rebound 3.9% from its low, yet prices have paused around a technical juncture. A bearish pinbar and bearish outside day shows traders struggling to push it above the July 10th lows, and of course we also have the upper bounds of the bearish channel and the 200-day eMA to provide further resistance as necessary.

  • Prices are consolidating within a 50-pip range, although the four-hour trend is bullish.
  • The bearish trendline and 200-day eMA make bullish setups on the daily timeframe less appealing, from a reward/risk perspective
  • A break above 0.6950 brings 0.7000 into focus
  • Whilst DXY holds above 97, AUD/USD has the potential to top out – although we’d want to see a break below 0.6877 before assuming downside



AUD/JPY: Its rally has paused after hitting its highest level since August and, like AUD/USD< trades below its 200-day eMA which can act as a level of resistance and erode away at risk/reward potential.

  • A bearish engulfing candle marks a potential swing high just below 75.30, and bears could consider a break beneath its low of 74.32 to signal a bearish leg is underway.
  • However, we’d suggest keeping an eye on indices and bond yields before becoming bearish on AUD/JPY; With US markets at record highs and yields perking up, it could throw a cushion of support under AUD/JPY and raise the prospects of a bullish breakout.
  • Yet it could also be argued that yesterday’s pinbar reversal (and gap) on the S&P500 leaves potential for some mean reversion, which could help force AUD/JPY lower.



EUR/AUD: The bearish wedge remains in play which targets the lows near 1.5900. With support nearby at 1.6076, there’s potential for a bounce before its next leg lower resume. So bears could either wait for a retracement to fade into, or simply wait for a break beneath 1.6076.


Related analysis:
Weekly and Monthly Bearish Engulfing Candles Appear On DXY - But Just How Grizzly Are They?
AUD/USD Could Target 0.7000 if the RBA Strikes an Optimistic Tone
USD Could Be Approaching A Make Or ‘Break’ Scenario Leading Into NFP | DXY, EUR, AUD
AUD Firmer On Lower Unemployment | AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, EUR/AUD
RBA Cut Rates To A Fresh Record Low

Related tags: Forex Central Bank Australia

Latest market news

View more
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
Yesterday 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
Yesterday 01:38 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
Yesterday 10:30 AM
Gold and silver are doing exactly what you’d expect after breaking key resistance
Yesterday 04:51 AM
UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:39 AM
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
Yesterday 02:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:46 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Forex Friday, April 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:30 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY closes above 153 for the first time since 1990: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 11, 2024 11:15 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 11, 2024 06:16 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.