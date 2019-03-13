Pound unconcerned over OBR downgrade

It’s hardly surprising that Brexit is overshadowing the Spring Statement this year. The pound rallied across the session in the wake of Theresa May’s defeat and as Parliament prepares to reject a no deal Brexit later today. Not even the OBR could rain on the pound’s parade today

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 13, 2019 11:15 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

It’s hardly surprising that Brexit is overshadowing the Spring Statement this year. The pound rallied across the session in the wake of Theresa May’s defeat and as Parliament prepares to reject a no deal Brexit later today. Not even the OBR could rain on the pound’s parade today.


Growth Forecasts Lowered
The OBR confirmed that the immediate prospects for the economy are poor and this was well known heading into the Spring Statement. Q4 GDP was a lacklustre 0.2%, so the fact the GDP forecasts for 2019 has been revised lower to 1.2%, down from 1.6% is nothing new for the markets to chew on.  This explains why the pound shrugged off the forecasts and Hammond pressed forwards quickly. 

Borrowing is down, high tax receipts, wages are up, and job creation is strong. According to Hammond the economy is remarkably robust despite the Brexit cloud hanging over it. There was plenty for the markets to like, including a “deal dividend” should the UK agree a Brexit deal with the EU. However, it is also fair to say that the Spring Statement will barely register as Brexit uncertainty hangs over businesses and the pound remains focused on the remaining votes in Parliament this week. Not even Hammonds warnings over a no deal Brexit hitting the economy could take the wind out of the sales of the pound.

No Deal Brexit Vote
Brexit optimism is pushing the pound towards $1.32, up a staggering 100 points, not bad given the future of the UK looks so uncertainty. Whilst traders are focused on the upcoming vote, it is also worth pointing out that tonight’s vote is not legally binding. Whilst Parliament may express a wish not to leave the EU in a disorderly fashion, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. At these levels the pound continues to look on the optimistic side, disbelieving that the UK could crash out of the EU in just two weeks.

The stronger pound ensured the FTSE lagged behind its European counterparts. Whilst it was in positive territory, up 0.1%, this was behind the Dax which traded 0.2% higher. Wall Street was also on the front foot, including the Dow as Boeing finally turned a corner. 

Boeing moves tentatively higher
Boeing shed 13% across the past week as country after country grounded the MAX 8 737 plane amid growing concerns over the safety of the plane. The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) saying they found no issues with the plane has helped restore a grain of confidence back in Boeing enabling its share price to move tentatively higher.


Related tags: Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.