Oil rally may pause as crude tests key levels

The upsurge has caused the momentum indicator RSI to hit extreme ‘overbought’ levels of around 77. This is a warning sign for the bulls, especially as WTI has reached the key long-term resistance area between $57.00 and $58.80 ...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2017 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil prices initially fell then rallied to a new 2017 high on the back of the latest oil inventories report from the US earlier. But at the time of this writing, oil prices were coming sharply off their highs again, which suggests prices may have reached a short-term peak. WTI has been trending higher since hitting a low at just above $42 back in June. Lots of resistance levels have been taken out in the process, meaning there will be lots of levels on the way down to potentially support prices. The upsurge has caused the momentum indicator RSI to hit extreme ‘overbought’ levels of around 77. This is a warning sign for the bulls, especially as WTI has reached the key long-term resistance area between $57.00 and $58.80 (see the weekly chart). The bears now need price to confirm that the short-term trend has turned, before they exert pressure in a meaningful way. That could happen soon, possibly as early as today if WTI prints a bearish-looking candlestick pattern on its daily chart by the close of play. If so, we could see a pullback in the coming days, or at least some sort of consolidation. But with the trend being bullish, any pullback could provide fresh opportunity for those who missed the rally to get on board at favourable prices. Specifically, the area between $54.80 and $55.20 is where we would be anticipating WTI to turn positive again, should it get there in the first place. This area was the prior resistance range, so it could now turn into support. But if WTI breaks below $54.00, the last low prior to the latest rally, then the short-term bias would turn decidedly bearish. In this event, a deeper retracement to at least $52.80/85 area would not come as surprise to me. Meanwhile if the bullish run continues, the next objectives beyond the aforementioned $57.00-$58.80 range would be the psychologically-important $60 handle, followed by the 2015 high at $62.55.

Related tags: Oil Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.