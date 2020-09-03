NZDUSD follows American markets lower

Despite negative pressure, the NZDUSD breakout remains in play : Chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2020 5:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
It was an ugly day on Wall Street Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 807.77pts (-2.78%) to 28292.73. S&P 500 declined 125.78pts (-3.51%) to 3455.06 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 649.17pts (-5.23%) to 11771.37.

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the CHF and JPY. On the US economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims fell to 881K for the week ending August 29th (950K expected), from a revised 1,011K in the previous week. Continuing Claims dropped to 13,254K for the week ending August 22nd (14,000K expected), from a revised 14,492K in the week before. The Trade Deficit spiked to 63.6 billion dollars on month in July (58.0 billion dollars expected), from a revised 53.5 billion dollars in June, a level last seen in 2008.    

On Friday, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls for August are expected to fall to 1,350K on month, from 1,763K in July. Finally, the Unemployment Rate for August is expected to decline to 9.8% on month, from 10.2% in July.                       

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and JPY. In Europe, research firm Markit has published final readings of August Services PMI for the Eurozone at 50.5 (vs 50.1 expected), for Germany at 52.5 (vs 50.8 expected), for France at 51.5 (vs 51.9 expected) and for the U.K. at (vs 60.1 expected). The European Commission has reported July retail sales at -1.3% (vs +1.0% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD. 


The New Zealand Dollar dropped almost 1% against the U.S. Dollar in Thursdays trading. Despite the decline, the pair remains above prior declining trendline resistance. A bullish crossover has been confirmed after the 20-day moving average crossed above the 50 day MA. Momentum remains bullish with the indicator above its median level. Key support rests at 10.6485. A break above 0.6795 resistance would pave the way towards 0.694 resistance target.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Forex Forex NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.