NZD USD Short squeeze rally on the cards

The kiwi may not be everyone’s favourite fruit, myself included, but its namesake currency pair is one of the most technically-friendly pairs out there at […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2015 6:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The kiwi may not be everyone’s favourite fruit, myself included, but its namesake currency pair is one of the most technically-friendly pairs out there at the moment. If the doubters needed to see one chart right now to be convinced that technical analysis (if used correctly) does really work, then they should look no further than the daily chart of the NZD/USD, below. Virtually all of the red horizontal lines drawn on the chart show some of most obvious entry points for the bears. These levels plainly show how a key support level, once broken, turns into resistance. The most obvious examples of these are at 0.6410, 0.6500 and 0.7200. In addition, the lower trend line of the potential falling wedge pattern, for example, has been clearly respected by traders: every time price has got to this trend line, we have seen a counter-trend move as the sellers booked profit.

But have the bears milked it enough? Is time for the bulls to take control? Although it is way too early to say that this may be the case, there are some early warning signs that suggest a short-squeeze rally could be on the cards. Take for example the RSI. The momentum indicator has now created a triple bullish divergence with price i.e. it has created three higher lows while price has made lower lows. This suggests that the bearish momentum is weakening. On top of this, price itself has reached an exhaustion point around 0.6255 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the most recent significant rally that occurred between February and April. On top of all this, the kiwi appears to be getting squashed by two converging trend lines, which point to an inevitable breakout – will it be to the upside?

That being said, the trend is still bearish, so it may pay to be patient if you are a bull. A decisive break above support-turned-resistance level of 0.6410 may be the first clear sign that things are about to turn bullish for the kiwi, though the slightly longer-term-focused traders may wish to wait for an actual breakout from the potential falling wedge pattern before taking jumping on the bandwagon. Should the NZD/USD push through some short term resistance levels as the chart suggests it might then we could see a sharp short-squeeze rally towards 0.6700 or even the psychological level of 0.7000 before it decides on its next move.

However if the potential bullish scenario as described above does not materialise then there are not many further key support levels that could provide a floor to prices until all the way to the next psychological round handle of 0.6000. There are, however, a couple of Fibonacci extension levels to watch, including the one shown on the chart, in blue, at just below 0.6110.  Meanwhile the RBNZ could dash the bulls’ hopes by delivering a significantly bearish policy statement on Wednesday evening UK time or Thursday morning New Zealand time. The central bank is expected to cut rates to 2.75% from the current 3.00 per cent.

15.09.08 nzdusd

Related tags: Forex NZDUSD RBNZ trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:56 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:48 AM
      US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:54 PM
        5Bitcoins
        Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.