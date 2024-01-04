NFP Preview: USD/CAD Bounce Nears 1.3385 Resistance Ahead of Jobs Reports

The leading indicators point to a stronger-than-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175K-225K range

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 2:57 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Key Points

  • NFP report expectations: 168K net new jobs, 0.3% m/m rise in earnings, unemployment ticking up to 3.8%
  • March rate cut odds have declined to 66% from closer to 100% last month, so another solid jobs report could tip the scales closer to 50/50.
  • USD/CAD remains in a technical downtrend ahead of Friday’s dueling jobs reports.

When is the December NFP Report

The December NFP report will be released on Friday, January 5 at 8:30am ET.

NFP Report Expectations

Traders and economists expect the NFP report to show that the US created 168K net new jobs, with average hourly earnings rising 0.3% m/m (3.9% y/y) and the U3 unemployment rate ticking up to 3.8%.

NFP Overview

It’s a new year on the calendar, but we’re still getting the last of the economic data from 2024, including the highly-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls report. After last month’s better-than-expected increase of nearly 200K jobs, economists are once again expecting a slight moderation in job growth and an uptick in unemployment.

ci_nfp_nonfarm_payrolls_preview_01042024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

More to the point, traders remain relatively confident that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon, with markets pricing in a 2-in-3 chance of a March rate cut from the US central bank, per the CME’s FedWatch tool. That said, those odds have declined from closer to 100% last month, so another solid jobs report could tip the scales closer to 50/50.

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP Forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report, but given the vagaries of the calendar this month, the ISM Services PMI report will be released 90 minutes after NFP, leaving just three leading indicators of note:

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component rose to 48.1, a solid improvement over last month’s 45.8 print.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 164K net new jobs, above expectations and up from last month’s 101K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims dropped to 208K, down from last month’s 221K reading.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a stronger-than-expected reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175K-225K range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than usual given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at 0.4% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP Market Reaction

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.5% m/m

< 125K jobs

Strongly Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

125-225K jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

> 225K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

The US dollar index dropped through most of December before finding a bottom and bouncing back over the last week. From a medium-term perspective, the dominant trend remains to the downside, favoring a slight bearish bias toward the greenback, especially if the jobs report misses expectations.

US Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/CAD Daily Chart

USDCAD_CANADIAN_DOLLAR_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_01042024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Keying in on USD/CAD, which will see the simultaneous release of two key jobs reports, the trend was clearly to the downside throughout November and December. Much like the US Dollar Index itself however, USD/CAD has seen a sharp bounce to start the new year, alleviating its oversold condition and raising bullish hopes ahead of the NFP report.

From a purely technical perspective, the trend will remain to the downside as long as previous support-turned-resistance at 1.3385 holds, and even a break above that level may not change the medium-term outlook for the North American pair unless it can clear the 50-day EMA near 1.3500.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: Dollar Index, AUD/USD outlook in focus
Today 03:50 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX holds steady after jobs data Apple falls further
Today 02:35 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:45 AM
Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
Yesterday 02:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

canada_02
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
    Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 20, 2023 08:23 PM
      USA flag
      US CPI Preview: USD/CAD Nears 200-Day EMA Ahead of Inflation Data
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 11, 2023 03:24 PM
        Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        August 2, 2023 03:18 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.