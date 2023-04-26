NASDAQ 100 forecast, Gold forecast: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 26, 2023 9:26 AM
87 views
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Nasdaq gains after Microsoft & Alphabet beat

Nasdaq futures are soaring after Microsoft, and Alphabet earnings show signs of resilience, with the core business holding up better than expected in the first three months of the year, boosting their share price and the share price of tech rivals.

Microsoft:

Microsoft has jumped 8% in after-hours trading after beating expectations on top and bottom-line growth in Q3.

Microsoft posted:

EPS of $2.45 against $2.23 expected

Revenue of $52.86 billion against $51.02 billion forecast.

Revenue at the closely watched cloud division jumped 16%, easing fears of a sharp slowdown in spending by corporate clients.

Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet trades 4% higher in after-hours trading, as the tech giant also beat earnings and revenue forecasts, ending a string of four straight quarters where the company missed expectations.

Alphabet posted:

EPS $1.17 vs $1.07 forecast

Revenue of $69.79 billion, above the $68.9 billion expected.

The results showed that search ad spending held up better than expected but fell from a year earlier. Google is finally turning a profit in its cloud computing business.

The results have helped buoy the market mood, after recession fears pulled stocks lower on Tuesday after a series of weak earnings and after consumer confidence dropped to a 9-month low.

Looking ahead, US durable goods orders are expected to rise 0.7% MoM after falling 1% in February.

Earnings from Meta are due after the US close.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq ran into resistance at 13200, the falling trendline resistance falling below the 20 sma before finding support at 12730. Buyers will need to climb back above the 20 sma to test the falling trendline resistance and last week’s high at 13200. A rise above here brings 13725, the August high into play.

On the flip side, sellers will look for a fall below 12720 would be a bearish signal, and exposes the 50 sma at 12600. Below here, the rising trendline support at 12410 comes into target.

nasdaq chart

 

Gold supported by default risk & recession worries

Gold is holding steady after two days of gains. The precious metal rose above $2000 in the previous session after a string of weaker-than-expected regional bank earnings and after consumer confidence tumbled, raising fears of a recession.

Concerns over the US debt ceiling are also underpinning the precious metal after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned about the potentially severe economic consequences if the House of Representatives doesn’t raise the debt ceiling.

Today, following upbeat tech earnings the market mood has improved, limiting the upside for the precious metal, even as the USD falls.

Attention will now turn to US durable goods orders, which will provide further clues over the health of the US economy, ahead of GDP data and inflation figures later in the week.

Where next for Gold prices?

Gold trades within an ascending channel but has been caught between 1945 – 2050 range since late March. After running into resistance at 2050, the [price has eased back to the 20 sma where it is struggling for direction.

Buyers could look for a rise over 2050 to create a higher high and rise towards the 2075 all-time high.

Sellers will be looking for a break below 1970, last week’s low to open the door to 1945. A break below here exposes the 50 sma at 1925.

gold chart

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold Nasdaq

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_04
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:28 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:34 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 27, 2023 07:31 AM
        AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 11:18 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.