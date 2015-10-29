Mediocre GDP report keeps USD JPY rangebound BOJ on tap

Heading into this week, we suspected that today’s US Q3 GDP report could actually be more market-moving than the more widely-watched Fed meeting. And though […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2015 1:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Heading into this week, we suspected that today’s US Q3 GDP report could actually be more market-moving than the more widely-watched Fed meeting. And though that outlook definitively did not play out as expected, the GDP report still provided plenty of new information for traders to digest over the coming weeks.

On a headline basis, Q3 GDP grew at a 1.5% annualized rate, just below the 1.6% growth rate expected by economists. However, as experienced traders know, it’s critical to look below the surface of economic data releases, and this is arguably truer with GDP more than any other report.

The most sustainable and meaningful component of economic growth, Personal Consumption, rose 3.2% quarter-over-quarter, faster than overall GDP growth, but still a tick below the 3.3% the market was anticipating. The disappointing headline reading was driven primarily by a drawdown in inventories, which is generally not seen as a negative long-term factor, while business investment rose by a healthy 5.3%.

Crucially, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation measure rose at just 1.3% q/q, below both the previous reading of 1.9% and the 1.4% growth traders had priced in. With the “data-dependent” Fed’s preferred inflation measure seemingly slowing down, there is now less pressure on the central bank to hike interest rates in December, yesterday’s hawkish statement notwithstanding.

Technical View: USD/JPY

The market’s reaction to today’s GDP report has been fairly subdued. The US dollar is actually nudging higher, with EUR/USD dipping 25 pips to 1.0935 and USD/JPY edging back toward 121.00. Focusing in on the second pair, USD/JPY remains within its recent 300-pip range from 118.50 up to 121.50. As long as rates remain within that zone, traders may want to favor fading any rallies above 121.00 or dips below 119.00.

That said, tonight’s Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting could be a major catalyst, especially if the BOJ opts to expand its QE program. In that case, USD/JPY could break 121.50 resistance, potentially opening the door for a retest of previous resistance around the 125.00 zone as we move through November.

USDJPYDAILY10-29-2015 9-00-50 AM

Related tags: BoJ Fed FOMC GDP USD/JPY Inflation Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BoJ articles

USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 20, 2025 09:07 AM
    japan_04
    Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 19, 2025 11:22 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 09:10 PM
        Market chart
        USDJPY, Gold Forecast: Bulls Recharge on Tariff and Inflation Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 5, 2025 11:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.