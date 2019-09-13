Market Brief Stocks keep lucky streak with Brexit and trade

A round-up of major global market developments so far, at the end of the week

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 13, 2019 1:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [13/9/2019 5:17 PM]

 

  • Global risk assets are close to notching a third straight week of gains and that’s going hand in hand with increasing momentum in the move to unwind August’s aggressive government bond rally. Sterling, one of the most ‘at-risk’ assets, is sharply extending its rally too as buyers seize on news hinting at a thaw in relations between Brussels and London
  • An assured if not spectacular session in New York follows a slightly more assertively bullish one in Europe, reacting to a continuing stream of headlines pointing to what could be a slight dialling down of Washington’s tone over its trade conflict with China. Following Trump’s ‘out of respect’ delay of a tariff escalation initially planned for next month, Beijing confirmed on Friday it would buy a certain amount of U.S. farm products including soybeans and pork from the U.S., contrary to a recent announcement that it would cease such purchases
  • Wall Street may not exactly be on a tear on Friday but there’s a strong sense of purpose in the upswing that lifted the recent U.S. laggard index the Dow Jones to its seventh straight day of gains a day ago, in step with a shift in the details of what’s driving market advances. This week as well, investors’ long-standing and deep preference for so-called ‘momentum’ shares has shown signs of transmogrifying into a penchant for ‘value’ shares. It’s early days, though along with a possible ground swell in the revolt against G10 debt, which the ‘value’ signal is linked to, investors will be alert to signs that the shift could take root


Stocks/sectors on the move

  • Europe’s STOXX 600 gauge rose 0.5% with banks solidly in the lead as their sector pushed 1.9% higher. It’s been a volatile couple of days for big bank stocks. They shot higher in the minutes following the European Central Bank’s QE relaunch and deeper cut into negative rates, only to cede gains and even slump shortly afterwards. As investors absorb the details of the ‘tiered’ exemption arrangements for negative bank rates—approaching €1 trillion euros may be eligible—anxieties on the possible effects on banks over the ECB’s open-ended easing path are lifting
  • The S&P 500’s Financials sector is also out near the front together with Materials, on the back of a strong lift for base metal miners’ shares, with a 5% jump by Freeport-McMoRan standing out. Its Indonesian unit said it received permission from authorities there to ship up to 700,000 tons of copper concentrate up until March 2020, far above the 198,000 tons previously announced
  • Technology continues to be the broad industrial grouping that’s losing out of the stock index rebound. Apple is the leader of the downside by market weight falling 2%, somewhat correcting a benign reaction to new iPhones and other products announced earlier this week. Broadcom, the China-focused chip maker, also drops hard, losing 3% on disappointing Q3 results. The group said it’s not seeing much sign of a rebound even though “demand has bottomed out”
  • The main IPO news of the day is that WeWork now looks set to have one after all. Following a strong push-back by investors on everything from the terms of its planned voting stock, valuation, and governance concerns that threatened to scupper the listing entirely, founder Adam Neumann offered concessions—for instance weaker terms for voting stock—to get the deal across the line. An outside chance remains that opposition from main investor Softbank could yet delay the fast-growing office group from coming to the market this month. WeWork’s IPO valuation has fallen as much as $34bn from initial estimates



FX snapshot as of [13/9/2019 5:21 PM]


FX markets and gold

  • Sterling continues to star as prospects of a hard Brexit recede, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arranged for Monday
  • For the euro, signs of a short-term bottom continue to accumulate after a bullish outside day reversal pattern formed following Thursday’s post-ECB volatility, despite continued lower highs and lower lows
  • Canada’s loon is among weak majors as the oil supply-demand outlook becomes increasingly uncertain as rising data on U.S. inventories meets OPEC warnings that deeper cuts may soon be necessary

 

Upcoming corporate highlights

AMC: after market close              NTS: no time specified

 

Upcoming economic highlights



 

Related tags: Apple Bank Stocks Bonds Crude Oil Dollar Euro Interest rates Mining Shares market Sterling Trade War Juncker Johnson US UK China Europe Forex Brexit Tech Stocks EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.