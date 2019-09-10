Market Brief Risk On Taking A Breather After Weak China Data

A summary of news and snapshot of moves from today’s Asia session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2019 2:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • Minor ranges across FX markets saw all monitored pairs remain within their typical daily ranges, ahead of UK and European open.
  • USD/JPY hit a 6-week high and remains firm, USD/CHF only made a marginal 6-week high before returning back within yesterday’s range.
  • North Korea fired short-range projectiles today according to South Korean officials. This comes within hours of NK saying via a statement they’re willing to restart denuclearisation talks.
  • China threatened ‘military response’ if a UK warship travels through waters in the South China Sea.
  • NZD is the strongest major on the back of firmer electronic retail sales. August sales rose 1.1% versus 0% expected, and up 2.8% on the year compared with 1.6% expected.


  • Asian stock markets have traded in a mix fashion in line with a flat session seen in the overnight key U.S. stock indices after last week’s gains of 2.5% to 2.8%.
  • Also, weak economic data from China has indicated further deflationary pressure that may have led to some profit-taking activities. China’s producer price index has dropped to -0.8% y/y in Aug from -0.3% y/y in Jul; the worst y/y contraction in three years.
  • The China A50 is the worst performer so far follow by its one of its proxies, Australia’s ASX 200 that has shed -0.74% as at today’s Asian mid-session; dragged down by technology and healthcare stocks.
  • At the other end of the spectrum, Singapore’s STI and Korea’s Kospi 200 has managed to post modest gains of 0.36% and 0.26% respectively.
  • The S&P 500 E-min futures has continued to pull-back from yesterday’s high of 2991 printed in the European session. It has inched down slightly by -0.10% to print a current intraday low of 2975 in today’s Asian session.


Up Next:

  • GBP was given a boost with yesterday’s stronger than expected GDP print. Today we get to see if it can extend its momentum with employment data. Unemployment rose to 3.9% in June, although is expected to remain steady this month. So, it may require a print of 3.8% or less to keep those GBP juices flowing.
  • Average weekly earnings (an inflationary input) is expected to soften, so anything from 3.9% or higher warrants attention.



Related tags: Dollar Forex Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.