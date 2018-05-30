Less Chaos in Italy Allows Markets To Claw Back Losses

After a soft start to trading the FTSE managed to pull itself into positive territory; rising oil prices boosted oil majors, overshadowing the continuing political uncertainty in Italy which rattled markets at the start of the week.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 30, 2018 12:35 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After a soft start to trading the FTSE managed to pull itself into positive territory; rising oil prices boosted oil majors, overshadowing the continuing political uncertainty in Italy which rattled markets at the start of the week.

Last ditch efforts by the two Italian populist parties to form a coalition government are giving markets the opportunity to pause for breath after a heavy sell off in the previous session. 

Apparent willingness by the League and 5 Star Movement to continue talks in an attempt to avoid a snap election in July, has lifted the euro for the first time in four sessions. A notable relief rally given that such an election has the potential to be an informal referendum on the single currency.

Thanks to Italian parties rekindling talks in this latest twist, plus a slew of weaker than forecast high impacting US data, the euro picked itself up from a 10-month low versus the dollar, pushing back over $1.16.

US GDP slows more than expected

US GDP growth was revised down to 2.2% from 2.3% in the first estimate for the first quarter, a marginal fall but when contrasted with the 2.9% growth for the final quarter of 2017, the slowdown is all the more apparent. 

Consumer spending has been the biggest contributor to the slowdown, as the surge in spending following the summer hurricanes has slowed.

Oil Charges higher

Oil was on the rise after shedding over 5.5% since last Thursday amid a combination of a weaker dollar, renewed trade tensions between the US and China and simmering concerns that OPEC may ease its output cuts. 

Brent jumped over 1.5% whilst WTI is over 2% higher on the day lifting oil majors and energy stocks on both sides of the Atlantic.

Trade war tensions on the rise

A little less chaos in Italy has lifted US stocks on the open with the Dow trading 0.8% higher, as investors looked passed renewed tensions between US and China. 

The Trump administration announcing that it will proceed with tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, comes only two short weeks after the Trump administration said that China trade tariffs were on hold. 

The fact that the market has barely responded is shows that the markets are becoming increasingly accustomed to Trump’s all or nothing leadership style.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market Euro Dollar UK 100 USD EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.