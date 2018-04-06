Lacklustre NFP Russian Sanctions Fed Powell up next

From almost all angles this was a weakish non-farm payroll. The number of jobs created in March was as disappointing as the number created in February was impressive.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 6, 2018 11:46 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

From almost all angles this was a weakish non-farm payroll. The number of jobs created in March was as disappointing as the number created in February was impressive. Just 103,000 jobs were created in March, almost half the 185,000 expected and significantly south of the 313,000 created in February. 

Unemployment remained constant at 4.1% rather than falling to 4% as forecast and average earnings ticked higher to 2.7%, up from 2.7% in February.

The focus of this report is all about the reaction that the Fed is likely to have on the back of it and the Fed are very unlikely to be thrown off course by a wobble in the numbers of one month. 

This is even more true given that the Fed are not expected to hike until June, which still leaves another two jobs reports prior to the June FOMC meeting. 

Overall the Fed will not spend too much time dwelling on this report, there wasn’t much job creation but there wasn’t much job loss either, it was sufficient for the Fed to continue with the slowly, slowly, steady as you go approach.

Even as Fed Chairman Powell speaks this evening we are not expecting too much from him if anything at all on this one report, he will most likely continue with rhetoric that the economy remains strong, although he could sound slightly more cautious given the global trade situation.

Market reaction

US dollar was broadly lower following the jobs report, trading 0.3% lower verses a basket of currencies as it heads towards 90.00. GBP/USD has charged higher on the weaker dollar, pulling $1.41 into target and the EUR/USD has jumped 0.2% higher heading towards $1.23.

Russian sanctions add to risk off vibe

The decline in the dollar has been exasperated by the unfolding political drama, which has been occurring in parallel to the lacklustre non-farm payroll report. 

Around the release of the NFP the US also announced sanctions on Russian oligarchs in the latest effort to punish Vladimir Putin. 

This comes to a backdrop of increased trade tensions between the US and China, after Trump announced another possible $100 billion in trade tariffs on Chinese imports, all in all providing investors few reasons to want to buy into the buck.

As a result of the political turmoil the risk off trade is back on, with flows into safe havens in favour, whilst investors sell out of riskier assets. 

US stock markets are trading around 0.9% lower, whilst gold has push 0.6% higher and flows into the safe haven Japanese Yen have also increased.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market Dollar UK 100 USD NFP Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.