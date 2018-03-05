Italian Election Results In Political Gridlock

Italian politics are famed for being messy and Sunday’s election was result was no different. As the exit polls continue to roll in, results point to political gridlock and no outright winner for Italy, Europe’s third largest economy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 5, 2018 2:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Italian politics are famed for being messy and Sunday’s election was result was no different. As the exit polls continue to roll in, results point to political gridlock and no outright winner for Italy, Europe’s third largest economy. 

In a campaign where discontent over immigration featured as a central focus, voters aligned with anti-establish and far right parties in record numbers, choosing to desert the ruling centre left in a show of anger over mass immigration. 

Exit polls by Rai state television show that centre-right alliance, which includes returning candidate Silvio Berlusconi’s party Forza Italia, are in line to win 33% - 36% of the votes, although they failed to win an outright majority of 40% required. Forza Italia are expected to have won 14% and the same quantity of votes to be apportioned to Lega Norte, a far-right anti-establishment Eurosceptic party.  

The same poll also shows that Italy’s 5 Star anti-establishment party would be the largest single party winning between 29%-32% of the votes. Although they received fewer votes than the centre-right alliance, the party has picked up a strong following in a very short period of time, from their beginnings in 2009. 

Whilst this party doesn’t fall neatly into any political category, it’s anti-establishment stance has fed off general disconnect in Italy. Although it has toned its anti-EU/ euro position in exchange for a more business friendly approach leading towards the election in order to boosts its popularity.  

Finally, Italy’s ruling centre left coalition is expected to fall in third place.  

Initial market reaction: 

The euro initially spiked higher on the market open, hitting a peak of $1.2365 versus the dollar, before quickly paring gains and trading in negative territory, all within the first hour of trading. Meanwhile EUR/GBP followed a similar pattern surrendering the pop higher early on.  

The Italian FTSE MIB futures are trading considerably lower than its European counterparts, pointing to a 0.8% loss on the open at the time of writing. It is not that surprising that there was no decisive conclusion to the elections and that Italy is pointing towards a hung parliament. 

However, the reality that 5 Star may be able to form a coalition with Lega Norte is sending a chill down the markets’ spine. 

 The fact that the FTSE MIB is showing a bigger reaction than the euro suggests that the markets aren’t overly concerned of a Eurosceptic drive, but are initially seeing this as more of a domestic issue. 

 Parliament is not due to meet for the first time until 23rd March, with any formal talks on forming a government not to start until April. This will leave Italy in a political vacuum potentially for some time, which is unlikely to work in favour of the fragile, recovering economy.

Related tags: Sterling Italian Election UK 100 Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.