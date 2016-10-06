Is this the end for easy money

This week has been illuminating for a number of reasons. We know that the UK PM Theresa May will trigger Article 50 by March, which […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2016 12:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This week has been illuminating for a number of reasons. We know that the UK PM Theresa May will trigger Article 50 by March, which has unleashed another wave of pound selling as Hard Brexit paranoia stalks the markets. Perhaps more important for the long term trends in the financial markets has been a slight, but significant, shift in global monetary policy, which could see less monetary easing from the major central banks’ than we thought. Fed rates could be a done deal if NFP plays ball A rate hike from the Fed in December has been on the cards for some time. After Wednesday’s stunning non-manufacturing ISM, which saw gains across the board, the market goes into Friday’s NFP report with great expectations. The probability of a rate hike from the Fed at its December meeting (as measured by the Fed Funds Futures rate), has risen to 62% from 54% a week ago. Two months ago the expectations for a rate hike were below 50%. Of course, this could all go pear-shaped if the NFP report disappoints expectations on Friday, but for now we are living in a world where the market is prepped for higher interest rates at the world’s most influential central bank. Could the BOE put the brakes on QE? On the other end of the spectrum is the UK. The Bank of England cut interest rates and expanded its QE programme in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, but since then the economic data has proved to be more resilient than the Bank expected. Numerous BOE officials have stated in recent weeks that there may not be a need to cut rates further or expand the QE programme. While this has failed to stem the pound’s decline, it has been reflected in the UK interest rate swaps market, where expectations for a cut at next month’s meeting have fallen to a mere 12%, a month ago the probability of a cut stood at more than 20%. The ECB joins the band wagon The other central bank news this week included comments that the ECB is nearing consensus on tapering its QE programme early. While nothing has been confirmed at this stage, today’s release of minutes from the last ECB meeting could shed light on whether a consensus to end QE is starting to build. This has also been reflected in the European interest rate swaps market, the probability of a rate cut in the Eurozone at its meeting this month has fallen to a mere 7% from 12% a week ago. The probability of a rate cut at the December meeting is down to 20%, from 44% a month ago. Could falling levels of liquidity hit global stock markets? In recent months the markets have been comfortable with the notion that the US will hike rates first, and the BOE, ECB and even the BOJ will keep monetary policy loose. Thus, even if the Fed tightens rates, markets will continue to benefit from the liquidity coming from other central banks. Developments this week throws into doubt the prospect of unending central bank liquidity. This could be bad news for risky assets including stocks, in particular those like the FTSE 100, which is approaching a record high. Rising oil prices buoy stocks, but for how long? For now the rising oil price has helped to boost stock markets, but if the oil rally is cut short by the increase in shale oil production In the US, then global stock markets could come under pressure. Defensive sectors such as utilities and consumer stocks may outperform in this scenario. FX oblivious to shifts in central bank sentiment, for now On the FX side, currencies like the pound haven’t been impacted by the decline in expectations of a rate cut from the BOE, and this morning GBPUSD dipped below 1.27. While we don’t think the pound will rally sharply on the back of goings on in the interest rate swap market, it could slow down the pace of the pound’s decline, and if central banks do put the brakes on their liquidity programmes then we could see FX market volatility more generally weaken in the latter part of this year. So, while an end to central bank largesse could cause a major readjustment in stock markets, its impact on the FX market could be more muted. For now though, any major weakness in the GBP/USD could be limited, although we may see down to 1.25 if we get a strong NFP number on Friday. Figure 1: expectations of a rate cut below 0.25% from the BOE for November are now back at June levels. interestrate1

Source: Bloomberg and Gain Capital

Figure 2: ECB rate cut expectations have also fallen sharply in recent days

interestrate2

Source: Bloomberg and Gain Capital

Related tags: BOE ECB Fed Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOE articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 6, 2025 08:55 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    January 31, 2025 04:40 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 16, 2024 01:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.