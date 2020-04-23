Historic Oil Meltdown What Happened and Trading Opportunities to Watch

This video briefly explains what happened to the oil market and why, as well as potential trading opportunities in the commodity itself, indices, and individual equities.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 23, 2020 3:55 PM
