Gold US rate rise may push metal to 1000

So, the ‘FOMC day’ has come to pass and the rate hiking cycle has begun, as had been widely expected. It looks like the majority […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2015 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

So, the ‘FOMC day’ has come to pass and the rate hiking cycle has begun, as had been widely expected. It looks like the majority of the market participants have interpreted the Fed’s forward guidance as more hawkish than expected – hence the dollar has rallied, if only moderately so far. Remarkably, gold also managed to end Wednesday’s session higher. But was that the bull’s last hurrah? The precious metal had already given up its entire weekly gains by Thursday afternoon, when this report was written.

This time of the year is usually a happy occasion but surely that’s not how the gold bugs must be feeling right now. As we head into the penultimate week of 2015, the remainder of this year’s economic calendar is unsurprisingly populated with more “bank holidays” than macro data. Thus, there is little macro reasons to help change the direction gold is currently heading towards.  Trading conditions are likely to be quieter as speculators wind down ahead of the festive period, but long term trends are unlikely to be affected much. If anything, they are most likely to continue, which means we could see firmer dollar and even weaker gold prices over the next few weeks.

Indeed, if the market strongly believes that the Fed will continue to raise rates as per the FOMC’s dot plots, then the dollar may continue pushing a lot higher since most other major central banks are still very dovish. This is not good for assets that are denominated in the dollar, especially gold and silver. Unlike bonds or equities, the metals pay no interest or dividends, and cost money to store. However, if the stock markets start to roll over, say on concerns about the impact of the stronger dollar on future company earnings, then some of the USD’s impact will be neutralised, causing gold to potentially bounce back on safe haven flows. However, inflation is still non-existent for most major economies and until it starts to rise more noticeably gold is unlikely to show major reactions to short term equity market volatility.

The very long term outlook for the metal is still bullish however because of the strong physical demand from central banks and consumers, most notably in India and China. But not many people are currently focusing much on the physical aspects, especially since the paper market (futures and options) is comparatively huge. Thus, for now the short-term outlook remains bearish – and not just from a fundamental point of view.

Indeed, from a technical perspective, there are not a lot of bullish indications to be seen when looking at a chart of gold. Granted, the daily RSI may be in a state of positive divergence with price, suggesting that the bearish momentum is weakening, but the start of the Fed’s hiking cycle could lead to renewed selling pressure once more. Gold is currently hovering dangerously around the lower trend of its long-term triangle pattern after it failed to hold conclusively back above the broken support at $1080, which remains a key short-term resistance level. Other near-term resistances include $1098 and the 50-day average at $1106/7. If the aforementioned trend line breaks down, gold may break last month’s low and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $1046, before potentially dropping towards the 161.8% extension level at $1006/7 next. The psychologically-important $1000 handle is thus also in sight now.

15.12.17 gold

Related tags: Fed Federal Reserve FOMC Gold trading Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.