Gold is the selling overdone

From its opening price of about $1145 today, gold has dropped almost $30 to a low so far of $1117. It has therefore shed its […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2015 7:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

From its opening price of about $1145 today, gold has dropped almost $30 to a low so far of $1117. It has therefore shed its entire gains made since the beginning of the US stock market meltdown on Wednesday of last week. On the one hand, gold’s counter-intuitive price action this week strongly suggests that the metal is heading to significantly lower levels. After all, the 1000 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday and the extremely high stock market volatility since then ‘should’ have boosted the appeal of gold like the other safe haven assets.  On the other hand however the metal has been weighed down by a corresponding bounce in the dollar over the past couple of days.

It is therefore still early days and traders should not form a strong conviction about gold’s near-term direction. Indeed, if the stock markets sharply extend their declines then so too may the US dollar as expectations over a Fed rate hike gets pushed further out. This potential scenario is likely to help underpin the precious metal.  In fact, the Fed’s William Dudley today has said that the argument for increasing rates in September “seem less compelling” to him than “a few weeks ago.” Though the Fed was almost certain not raise rates next month anyway, Dudley’s comments will undoubtedly be interpreted as dovish and will raise questions marks over a 2015 hike.

But as things stand, the precious metal certainly appears to be on a shaky footing. Bullish speculators will have been very disappointed that the metal has been unable to benefit from the stock market turmoil this week and are thus becoming less optimistic about a potential rally. The bears will be happy that the $1165/70 resistance area has been defended successfully. As a reminder, the $1165/70 area marked the convergence of the 100-day moving average with a medium-term bearish trend line and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the downswing from the 2015 high that was achieved in January at $1307.

As a result of the sell-off, gold has broken several key supports including $1145 and $1135, levels that may now turn into resistance. At the time of this writing, gold was testing the next support level around $1120. The next potential support could be the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent up move at $1112/3. The bulls will not only want to see these levels hold as support but need gold to go on and break that $1165/70 resistance area. If seen, this would be a very bullish development. That’s because it would also confirm the break out from a potential falling wedge bullish pattern.

15.08.26 gold

Related tags: Gold trading

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 24, 2025 05:34 PM
      gold_03
      Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 24, 2025 04:54 PM
        gold_06
        Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 24, 2025 02:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.