Gold Intraday Near 2000 Again What Next

On Tuesday, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped for a fifth straight session to its lowest level since May 2018, which is positive to gold price...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2020 11:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Near $2,000 Again, What Next?

On Tuesday, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped for a fifth straight session to its lowest level since May 2018. A weak dollar is fueling a rebound in gold price, which has bounced about 3% in the last two trading days. Meanwhile, investors will watch closely the release of Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting minutes due later in the day.


From a technical point of view, spot gold has rebounded sharply after reaching the lower boundary of a bullish channel drawn from March. For the most recent rally, the level at $1,958 might be considered as the nearest support level, with price trending to test the next resistances at $2,029 and $2,075. Alternatively, losing $1,958 would suggest a loss of momentum and may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $1,921.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
Yesterday 01:58 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:07 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Yesterday 04:40 AM
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
Yesterday 02:14 AM
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
Yesterday 12:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Gold analysis: Rising yields could send metal below $2,000 again
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2024 05:47 PM
      gold_01
      Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2024 03:30 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold didn’t last long below $2000 despite higher US yields and dollar
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2024 01:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.