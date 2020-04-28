﻿

Gold Intraday All Eyes on US First Quarter GDP and Fed

Health experts warned that reopening economy without meeting criteria could prolong the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. GDP and Fed in focus...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2020 12:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: All Eyes on US First Quarter GDP and Fed

Gold lost its upward momentum since there is growing signs of economic restarts in major countries. Ironically, some health experts warned that reopening without meeting criteria could prolong the coronavirus outbreak. Spot gold rebounded to $1,710 in Asian trading hours, compared with a day-low nears $1,692 in the prior day. Meanwhile, investors will turn their focus to the U.S. first quarter GDP and the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting outcome, both due later in the day.

The magnitude of coronavirus impact on the U.S. economy is hard to predict, though the market is expecting a 4.0% contraction in the first quarter. Bullish gold investors would be hoping to see a sharper decline in growth and a downbeat tone from the Fed.

From a technical point of view, there are potential signs of a rebound in spot gold price as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has broken above a bearish channel drawn from April 24, after forming a double-bottom near $1,692, which is also a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally began on April 21. Bullish investors might consider $1,700 as the nearest intraday support, with potential rebound targets at $1,721 and $1,730. In an alternative scenario, a break below $1,700 would be a warning that $1,692 may be threatened again.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities Fed GDP

Latest market news

View more
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
March 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
March 8, 2024 08:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    gold_06
    Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 6, 2024 12:00 PM
      Rocket taking off on a bright day
      Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 5, 2024 07:34 PM
        gold_01
        Gold analysis: Metal nears fresh record but can rally sustain itself?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 5, 2024 04:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.