Gold and Silver Who Will Gain the Upper Hand

The gold/silver ratio has nearly erased all of its gains made in early March, and a break-through, either way, seems approaching...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2020 11:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold and Silver: Who Will Gain the Upper Hand?

Spot gold ended 0.2% lower yesterday, though the precious metal has been trading within a consolidation range since mid-April, without making a meaningful breakout.


U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that "a complete decoupling from China" remains a policy option, after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's meeting with Chinese official Yang Jiechi.


Messages regarding the relationship between the two biggest nations continue to be mixed. Pompeo said China "recommitted to completing and honoring all of the obligations of Phase 1 of the trade deal between" the two countries. However, it is reported that Chinese officials were not "really forthcoming" during the meeting.


Source: Bloomberg (Gold/Silver Ratio Daily Chart)


Investors are still weighing the pace of economic recovery and the twists and turns in U.S.-China relationship. In fact, gold had outperformed silver when the coronavirus pandemic began, however silver saw a strong rebound since mid-March as major governments and central banks rolled out stimulus measures. Depending on how the key issues evolve, silver might get the upper hand if we see a solid economic recovery, or vice versa if the U.S.-China tension heightens. The gold/silver ratio has nearly erased all of its gains made in early March, and a break-through, either way, seems approaching


From a technical point of view, both spot gold and spot silver stays on the upside as shown on the daily charts. Spot gold keeps trading within a bullish consolidation range. Investors might consider $1,680 as the nearest support, and a break above the month-high of May at $1,765 is needed for gold to challenge the next resistance at $1,800. Alternatively, a break below $1,680 could be a warning that gold is heading towards the next support at $1,645.



Soucre: TradingView, Gain Capital (Spot Gold Daily Chart)


For silver, it remains at levels below 2019's high despite a sharp rebound started in March. Currently, it is supported by a rising trend line and upside momentum remains strong. The level at $16.80 may be considered as the nearest support, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $18.37 and $18.95 respectively. Alternatively, losing $16.80 would suggest that the next support at $15.80 is exposed.



Soucre: TradingView, Gain Capital (Spot Silver Daily Chart)
Related tags: Gold Commodities Silver

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.