GBP/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview

GBP/USD trades caught between the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA on the weekly chart and in the middle of the overall range for the year.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 1:05 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

This is an excerpt from our full GBP/USD 2024 Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year. Click the banner at the bottom to download the full report.

 

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

After rising off 1.2040 the October low, GBP/USD has broken above its 50 SMA and falling trendline dating back to May 2021. 

The pair trades caught between the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA on the weekly chart and in the middle of the overall range for the year.

Supported by the RSI above 50, buyers could look for a rise above the 200 SMA at 1.2840 to extend gains to 1.30, the psychological level, and 1.3125, the July high. This is likely to be a significant barrier in 2024.

Meanwhile, sellers could look for a break below 1.2440, the 50 SMA, to expose the falling trendline support at 1.22 and 1.2040, the October low. A break below here could bring 1.18, the 2023 low, into focus, a level that is expected to be a strong support.

 

What are the major fundamental storylines for GBP/USD traders to watch next year? What about the impact of BOE and Fed policy? See our full guide to explore these themes and more!

 

Market Outlook GBP/USD

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:12 PM
GBP/USD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 11:05 AM
AUDUSD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2023 08:43 PM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
EUR/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2023 12:50 PM
Gold 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 26, 2023 09:27 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

GBP/USD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 11:05 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 20, 2023 10:32 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday – Dec 19, 2023
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 19, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY, GBP/USD, crude oil analysis: COT report – Dec 18, 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2023 01:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.